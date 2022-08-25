Man wins chance at The Big Spin wheel, goes home with a big cheque (VIDEO)

An Ontario man ended up winning far more than he expected after using his bingo winnings to buy lottery tickets.

“I had gone to the store on a Friday night — I had a winning bingo for 15 bucks,” said Gino Sartoretto, 55, who has been playing the lottery for over 30 years. “I grabbed two tickets and a third one came. I told the guy I’m going to grab the third one because I touched it so I grabbed all three.”

The Woodbridge resident said that he checked his ticket at the store the next day where he discovered that he had won The Big Spin. Sartoretto recalls feeling confused and asking, “What did I win? Twenty bucks?”

However, the store attendant explained that he had won The Big Spin and would have to go downtown.

Sartoretto, who works in construction, said that he went home to share the news with his wife. “We were watching The Big Spin videos together online,” he said.

Soon, he found himself at the OLG Prize Centre for his chance to spin The Big Spin Wheel.

Watch Sartoretto’s winning moment below:

After spinning the wheel, Sartoretto ended up winning $150,000.

“Oh my,” he said, laughing as people applauded him on his big win.

He said the experience was like being on a TV show.

“It was surreal watching the wheel spin and to have all these people cheering for me,” he said. “It’s awesome to take $150,000 home today. I’d love to come back and spin again!”

Sartoretto said he’ll be using his winnings to pay some bills and will also share it with family.

“It would take so long to save this kind of money,” he said. “I’m looking forward to celebrating this win with a nice dinner with my wife.”

He also plans to treat himself to a tiny fishing boat.