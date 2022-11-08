"It will change my life”: Massive Lotto 6/49 win leaves man in disbelief

David Galloway’s wife thought it was too good to be true when he texted her an image of his winning lottery ticket.

His wife thought the whole thing was simply “wishful thinking.”

But, as it turns out, their wish came true as the couple won playing the Extra in the October 22 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Galloway says he was shocked and didn’t believe it himself when he saw he had won $500,000.

“I was at Save-On-Foods and checked my tickets on the machine. Then I scanned my winning ticket and saw what it said, and had to scan a few more times, before asking the cashier to check,” said Galloway.

The Abbotsford, BC, resident says the first thing he and his wife will do is pay off their mortgage and then they are looking into buying a vacation home.

He says knowing they have a comfortable nest egg for the future feels “relaxing” and “worry-free.”

Adding, “it will change my life.”

Galloway purchased his winning ticket at Save-On-Foods on Sumas Way in Abbotsford.