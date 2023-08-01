NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

You need to win the lottery to afford these luxurious Vancouver homes (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Aug 1 2023, 10:35 pm
Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, SPG Realty | RE/MAX Clara Hartree

Unless you’ve won the lottery or have been saving every penny since birth, the most expensive homes listed in Vancouver last month might be out of reach.

Some of the homes have as many as eight bedrooms; some include their own elevator. Others include the most stunning views money can buy in Vancouver.

These are the most luxurious homes listed in Vancouver last month, courtesy of RoomVu.

 730 Fairmile Road, West Vancouver – $35,888,000

lottery vancouver homes

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

Listed by Clara Hartree, this is the most expensive home available to buy.

Located in West Vancouver, the eight-bedroom and 11-bathroom home features 14,759 sq ft of space spanning four levels.

vancouver homes lottery

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

This elaborate and luxurious home was built seven years ago, in 2016.

vancouver homes lottery

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

A sense of luxury and an even greater sense of unaffordability reverberate out of every room in this house.

vancouver homes lottery

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

The main living area is lush, filled with bright lights and large windows offering lots of natural light in the day.

The home even has its own kids’ lounge.

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

A large island is proudly presented in the centre of the kitchen, and it looks like the perfect space for entertaining.

vancouver homes lottery

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

The bathroom and bedroom pictured below look like they belong in a fancy hotel.

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

Homeland Realty

1351 Laurier Avenue — $23,880,000

expensive vancouver home

Luxmore Realty

We’re going way up in price with this listing, listed by Luxmore Realty for $23.88 million, and the home features some major White Lotus vibes.

Luxmore Realty

This property, another luxurious home located in Shaughnessy, features 8,824 sq ft of space sitting on 20,000 sq ft of south-facing manicured garden.

Award-winning architect Loy Leyland is behind this home’s intriguing design.

Luxmore Realty

The home features a private elevator, Versace wallpaper, a Caesar stone countertop and other design touches imported from Italy.

Luxmore Realty

The listing states the home has a “European gutter.”

15 Brunswick Beach Road, Lions Bay – $23,800,000

lottery homes vancouver

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

While it’s not the most expensive home on the list, it might be the most stunning, thanks to the views offered.

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

Not technically located in Vancouver, this Lions Bay property features five bedrooms, bathrooms, and 4,900 sq ft of living space.

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

It’s almost brand new, having been built in 2021.

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

This property also gives you access to over 400 sq ft of private beach.

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

The home is made from steel and glass to “show the views from every angle.”

Clara Hartree/RE/MAX

1123 Crestline Road, West Vancouver – $23,800,000

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty/SPG Realty

Another home listed at $23.8 million, this one located in West Vancouver.

This home was actually built in 2023, featuring a massive 10,517 sq ft of space, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

vancouver lottery homes

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty/SPG Realty

The listing calls the home an “architectural masterpiece.”

vancouver lottery homes

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty/SPG Realty

“Every detail exudes grandeur,” the listing states.

The home even has its own Turkish steam room.

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty/SPG Realty

Italian marble floors add an extra touch of elegance.

vancouver homes lottery

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty/SPG Realty

The listing adds that all of the amenities provide “unparalleled comfort and entertainment.”

1568 Matthews Avenue, Vancouver – $23,800,000

lottery homes vancouver

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

Yet another home listed at $23,800,000 is 1568 Matthews, and compared to some of the other elegant homes on this list, it almost feels modest by comparison despite the price tag.

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

The home features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms with 7,995 sq ft of space.

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

Constructed in 2019, a lot is going on in this home.

lottery homes vancouver

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

The listing states, “materials from around the world have been exceptionally curated to create a home that exudes elegance and sophistication.”

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

The listing suggests that there’s a seamless integration between indoor and outdoor spaces.

lottery homes vancouver

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

“Sumptuous amenities” await the future owner of the fancy Shaughnessy home.

lottery homes vancouver

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

