Unless you’ve won the lottery or have been saving every penny since birth, the most expensive homes listed in Vancouver last month might be out of reach.

Some of the homes have as many as eight bedrooms; some include their own elevator. Others include the most stunning views money can buy in Vancouver.

These are the most luxurious homes listed in Vancouver last month, courtesy of RoomVu.

Listed by Clara Hartree, this is the most expensive home available to buy.

Located in West Vancouver, the eight-bedroom and 11-bathroom home features 14,759 sq ft of space spanning four levels.

This elaborate and luxurious home was built seven years ago, in 2016.

A sense of luxury and an even greater sense of unaffordability reverberate out of every room in this house.

The main living area is lush, filled with bright lights and large windows offering lots of natural light in the day.

The home even has its own kids’ lounge.

A large island is proudly presented in the centre of the kitchen, and it looks like the perfect space for entertaining.

The bathroom and bedroom pictured below look like they belong in a fancy hotel.

We’re going way up in price with this listing, listed by Luxmore Realty for $23.88 million, and the home features some major White Lotus vibes.

This property, another luxurious home located in Shaughnessy, features 8,824 sq ft of space sitting on 20,000 sq ft of south-facing manicured garden.

Award-winning architect Loy Leyland is behind this home’s intriguing design.

The home features a private elevator, Versace wallpaper, a Caesar stone countertop and other design touches imported from Italy.

The listing states the home has a “European gutter.”

While it’s not the most expensive home on the list, it might be the most stunning, thanks to the views offered.

Not technically located in Vancouver, this Lions Bay property features five bedrooms, bathrooms, and 4,900 sq ft of living space.

It’s almost brand new, having been built in 2021.

This property also gives you access to over 400 sq ft of private beach.

The home is made from steel and glass to “show the views from every angle.”

Another home listed at $23.8 million, this one located in West Vancouver.

This home was actually built in 2023, featuring a massive 10,517 sq ft of space, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The listing calls the home an “architectural masterpiece.”

“Every detail exudes grandeur,” the listing states.

The home even has its own Turkish steam room.

Italian marble floors add an extra touch of elegance.

The listing adds that all of the amenities provide “unparalleled comfort and entertainment.”

Yet another home listed at $23,800,000 is 1568 Matthews, and compared to some of the other elegant homes on this list, it almost feels modest by comparison despite the price tag.

The home features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms with 7,995 sq ft of space.

Constructed in 2019, a lot is going on in this home.

The listing states, “materials from around the world have been exceptionally curated to create a home that exudes elegance and sophistication.”

The listing suggests that there’s a seamless integration between indoor and outdoor spaces.

“Sumptuous amenities” await the future owner of the fancy Shaughnessy home.