An Ontario woman couldn’t believe her luck when she realized she had won the lottery.

Roxanna Bailey, a resident of London, is no stranger to playing the lottery, having played for about 30 years.

“My favourite games are Instant Bingo and Lotto Max,” said the factory worker.

While at home one day, she decided to play her ticket and realized that she had three numbers left to match.

It must have been a nerve-racking moment for Bailey as she scratched the card to reveal the remaining numbers.

“When all three numbers came up, I screamed,” she recalled. “I was shocked!”

After hearing her scream, Bailey’s grandchildren came running to check on her.

“They didn’t believe it and had to check for themselves,” she said. “My heart was beating like no tomorrow.”

Bailey realized that she had won an Instant Bingo prize worth $50,000.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her cheque, Bailey said that she plans to put her winnings towards some home improvements.

“I’d like to get a new dishwasher and treat myself to a little shopping spree,” she said. “I will also share some with my daughters.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Trafalgar Street in London.