With the jackpot still available, it seems that Canadian lottery players will just have to keep on trying.

The last time that someone won the jackpot was on August 12, 2022, when a resident in Western Canada won the $15 million jackpot.

“We are heading into the 20th draw since the last Lotto Max jackpot was won, making this the longest run without a jackpot winner in Lotto Max history,” stated OLG Spokesperson Tony Bitonti.

So, could tonight’s lottery draw put an end to the longest stretch without a winner?

How would you tell your loved ones if you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 Million plus an est. 63 MAXMILLIONS? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/7ZJDVfIjBJ — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) October 19, 2022

With prizes rolling over from one draw to the next, the total has now grown to a mammoth $133 million with a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 63 Maxmillions, each worth $1 million — that’s now the second-biggest in total prizes in Lotto Max history.

Last year, lottery players saw the largest prize on offer between June 18 to June 22 when the total prize reached $140 million with a $70 million jackpot and 70 Maxmillions.

The jackpot might continue to be unclaimed but since September 2, 88 Maxmillion prize-winning tickets have been sold across Canada. Forty-seven of those tickets were sold in Ontario.

Will you be buying a ticket for tonight’s draw?