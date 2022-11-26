"We broke out our happy dance": Couple to explore Europe after lottery win

October 18 was a truly special day for one Ontario couple. Not only was it their youngest child’s birthday, but it was the day they won a life-changing lottery prize.

Diane and Jacques Richer of Orleans, a suburb in Ottawa, have been married for 43 years. They said that for decades they’ve been playing the lottery every week. After buying a ticket at Shell on 10th Line in Cumberland, Diane used her phone to see if they had won anything — and she was in for a shock.

“I checked my ticket on my phone after the draw then jumped up,” she recalled. “[I] said to my husband, ‘I think we just won $1 million dollars!'”

The Richers discovered they had won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the October 18 Lotto Max draw.

Of course, they had to check their ticket a few more times, but eventually, their disbelief turned into joy.

“We broke out our happy dance,” said Diane.

Jacques added, “I was shaking and had goosebumps.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their cheque, they said they already have plans for their winnings: they plan to share the money with their children and buy a new car.

Of course, after years of being stuck at home, they’re looking forward to a fun holiday.

“We plan to travel after a few years of staying home,” said Diane. “We’d love to explore Europe.”