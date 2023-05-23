It’s time for a good ol’ fashioned scavenger hunt BC and Alberta! One special Golden Ticket has been secretly hidden in a Los Flamingos 6-pack case and if you find it, you’ll win big!

A la Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, the winning Golden Ticket will earn you a giant flamingo “party island” and bragging rights for being extremely lucky.

All you have to do is purchase a Los Flamingos 6-Pack and open it up to see if the ticket is inside, or not! If you do happen to find it, the ticket will have clear instructions on how to redeem your Flamingo Party Island.

In celebration of BC’s newest tropical cocktail brand, three classic cocktails made for the sun have just dropped.

First up is the Margarita Classic, the best canned marg you’ll ever taste, made with 100% agave tequila and a subtly sweet finish. Then there’s the Mojito Autentico, made with clean white rum, squeezed limes, and fresh mint.

Or try the Strawberry Watermelon Smash, which is crafted with gluten-free vodka, fresh watermelon, and strawberry notes, offering a lighter and fresher take on a daiquiri.

Each cocktail is inspired by the tropics yet made in BC, with only 130 calories and seven grams of sugar! Perfect and crushable for a sunshiny party or day at the beach. Don’t forget, each Los Flamingos cocktail is gluten-free and authentically crafted with real spirits.

You can try each of these cocktails in Los Flamingos’ variety 6-pack, which has two cans of each flavour, or you can purchase the Margarita or Mojito 6-pack individually.

Brought to you by Vancouver-based Nude Beverages (Western Canada’s original Vodka Soda), Los Flamingos is the first brand to be launched by Nude since their inception six years ago.

In order to secure your Flamingo Party Island, you’ll have to act fast! As these 6-packs have been completely selling out each weekend in BC and Alberta.

So go forth Golden Ticket hunting at any BC or Alberta liquor store or private retailer and good luck!