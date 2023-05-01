If you’re in Vancouver, may have noticed a flock of new residents strutting their stuff around the city recently. You can’t miss ’em — giant pink flamingos have been popping up all over the place.

But there’s no need to be intimidated, because your new feathered friends are here to introduce you to the hottest cocktail of the summer.

It’s all part of the promotion for Los Flamingos, the newest cocktail-in-a-can hitting the shelves at BC Liquor and other private retail stores across the province. With three fantastic flavours that just scream summer, your taste buds are set to be transported to the tropics.

Flavours include the Mojito Autentico, which is made with clean white rum, squeezed lime juice, and hints of fresh mint; the Margarita Clasico, crafted with light notes of 100% agave tequila, bright flavours of lime, and a subtly sweet finish; and the Strawberry Watermelon Smash, a lighter take on a daiquiri that blends fresh strawberries and juicy watermelon with smooth vodka.

Crafted with authenticity and care, all three drinks in the lineup are gluten-free, low-calorie, and perfectly balanced with just the right amount of sweetness — only seven grams of sugar per can.

You can try all of the flavours in a variety six-pack, while the Mojito Autentico and Margarita Clasico can also be purchased individually as six-packs. Whatever your choice, you’re sure to feel like you’re sipping on a beverage straight from the cocktail bar.

Los Flamingos is the latest creation from Nude Beverages, the Vancouver-based brand that brought us some of Western Canada’s most popular seltzers. Notably, this is its first brand extension since the original launch of the Nude brand six years ago.

Thirsty? Los Flamingos flavours are available at BC LIQUOR stores or private retailers across BC now. For more information about the exciting new ready-to-drink cocktail, click here.