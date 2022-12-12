Take off to Los Cabos, Mexico, for under $250 roundtrip from Abbotsford

If you feel like it’s time you took a break to either send off the new year or kick off 2023 with a luxurious and restful vacation, here is your chance!

Flights to Los Cabos, the home of outstanding spas and mouth-watering restaurants, can be found for about $250 or less if you fly out of Abbotsford with Swoop. This flight deal during December and January was spotted by YVR Deals.

One of the cheapest flight Daily Hive was able to find was for $237 roundtrip if you fly out in late January.

However, Swoop is not the only airline offering cheap flights to Los Cabos. Daily Hive has also spotted flights with Flair Airlines that cost less than $250 in January.

The flights offered by both airlines are nonstop both ways.

“$229 roundtrip is the base price, and includes *only* a personal item,” YVR deals found. “$329 roundtrip is the more realistic price with a carry-on or checked bag included.”

Today’s good mood is brought to you by #Mazatlán 🇲🇽 ☀️ And if you are in the mood for an ultra-not-expensive flight non-stop from #Abbotsford or #Edmonton, you can book today at https://t.co/qLLZDYC3Du ✈️ pic.twitter.com/FuCLaqhNxQ — FlySwoop (@FlySwoop) December 10, 2022

While December through March is cooler months in Cabo, BC folks will be pretty satisfied with the weather, which will still be warmer than 15°C.

How to book the flight: