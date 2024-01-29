HR MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver hires new leader

Change is afoot in the leadership of two of Vancouver’s museum attractions operated by non-profit organizations.

It was announced today that, after more than five years of community leadership in Vancouver’s historic Chinatown district, Lorraine Lowe will be leaving her role as the Executive Director of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden to take on the new position as the head of the HR MacMillan Space Centre.

“Lowe’s dynamic leadership has been pivotal in the Garden’s evolution and in enhancing the vibrancy of the Chinatown community,” reads a press release today from the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden Society’s board of directors.

“She is set to take over as Executive Director at the HR MacMillan Space Centre, continuing her dedication to integrating arts, culture, innovation, with a focus on enhancing space exploration through increased community engagement and strengthened connections.”

The Garden’s board credits Lowe for navigating the Chinatown attraction through the financial challenges of the pandemic, and significantly raising awareness of the unique issues faced by the Chinatown community while also supporting local business, economic development, and public safety initiatives.

“Under her guidance, the Garden not only survived but thrived, becoming a beacon of cultural and economic revitalization in Chinatown,” continues the release, adding that the Garden has been transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity and entertainment.

“Though she won’t be involved in the [Garden’s] day-to-day operations, she will remain committed and active to the community, working with key legacy stakeholders to further advance Chinatown’s economic revitalization.”

Lowe will begin her new role at the space centre in March. She is replacing Raylene Marchand, who is retiring after leading the non-profit organization for nearly two decades.

The space centre, best known for its planetarium, is co-located in the same civic landmark building as the Museum of Vancouver at Vanier Park in Kitsilano.