“Long fight ahead” for Kelowna wildfire despite improving conditions: officials

Progress has been made overnight in the Central Okanagan region; however, the Regional District Central Okanagan chairperson, Loyal Wooldridge, said on Sunday that there’s still “a long fight ahead.”

As of this morning, the McDougall Creek fire burning 10 km northwest of West Kelowna is estimated to have grown to 11,000 hectares. However, BC Wildfire Service Jerrad Schroeder said it’s anticipated that the McDougall Fire is larger.

During a press conference on Sunday, experts have hopeful news that conditions in the region are improving thanks to the weather’s cooperation.

Schroeder added that in the days ahead, temperatures and humidities are expected to be favourable in fighting off the devastating fire, which has forced over 30,000 people out of their homes, and about 36,000 are on evacuation alert.

The McDougall Creek fire was discovered on Tuesday, but on Friday, BC declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the raging wildfires affecting West Kelowna. The announcement was made on Friday as Premier David Eby said the situation is the worst “in our province’s history.”

Schroeder further explained while there are windy conditions in the forecast for this region, cooler temperatures will help mitigate the effects of the wind.

“Moderated temperatures coupled with high winds will still have impacts … but again, luckily, with the more moderate temperatures and that kind of mid-20 range, and we are seeing these higher humidities that do have a positive impact as well.”

Fire Chief Jason Brolund from West Kelowna said the past four days have felt like months, and while the conditions are improving, “make no mistake, there will be difficult days ahead.”

Apart from the hard work still ahead for firefighters, Brolund said, the next difficult task is recovery.

Brolund explained that on Saturday, he requested that this heavy urban search and rescue team be deployed to the Central Okanagan, which has been provided. Now, 50 members are on the ground conducting searches and damage assessments.

“As this data starts to stream in from the field, the planning work is underway on how we will begin to report on the numbers of [homes] lost and how we commence notifications to the people who have experienced loss. That is going to be a complicated process, both logistically and emotionally.”

As of Sunday, there have not been any people reported missing.

While evacuation orders for within the city of West Kelowna or Westbank First Nation are being evaluated, Brolund said, “We’re not prepared to lift the evacuation orders … at this point.”

“It’s not going to happen today. I realized that means another night out of your homes and inconvenience as a lead into the workweek. But I ask you to bear with us.”

During the press conference, Chief Travis Whiting from the Kelowna Fire Department reminds British Columbians that there are still a few more weeks of summer before temperatures cool down and warns folks to prepare for the next month for flare-ups.

Chief Darren Lee from the district of Lake Country Fire Department gave an emotional thanks to all the firefighters who’ve stepped up to protect communities.

“There’s people out there working 36, 48-hour shifts, and they take an absolute beating. They know their families are being evacuated while they’re trying to defend their neighbour’s home. And they just keep going. They work under incredibly dangerous conditions,” he acknowledged.

Under this order, travel restrictions remain in place for non-essential travel to temporary accommodations until September 4.

“This order will restrict travel in fire-affected areas when you are travelling for the purposes of staying in temporary accommodation like a hotel, motel, provincial park, or public campground,” said Premier Eby.

The order comes with an emphasis on trying to help those displaced and also those actively fighting to contain the wildfires.