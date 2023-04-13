The loner's guide to Vancouver: Where to mingle if you're single

Whether you’re single or just feeling alone in Vancouver, this guide might have some answers.

In 2021, StatCan suggested that one in 10 people in Canada is always or often lonely.

If you’re one of those people, there are plenty of ways to meet people and make connections around Vancouver.

This is the (not so) definitive loner’s guide to Vancouver.

Attend a meetup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meetup (@meetup)

You might have heard of meetups at some point in your life and while they might seem like a relic of the past, they’re still an excellent tool for finding things to do that are relevant to your interests, no matter how niche you might think those interests are.

For example, if you’re a bookworm, there’s a world book day celebration and book swap coming up later this month, just one of many examples of events you can find through meetup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dirty Apron (@dirty_apron)

Whether you’re a foodie or just someone who likes to eat (wait, isn’t that the same thing?), a cooking class is a great way to meet people.

Thankfully, Daily Hive has compiled a list of the best cooking classes around the city that you can gander at.

Remember meetup? That’s also a great way to find cooking classes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home By Midnight (@homebymidnightyvr)

You might not be able to get out and meet people because you’re hesitant to have late nights, either because you have obligations as a parent or you work early.

Enter Home By Midnight.

Home By Midnight offers not-so-late night dance parties. The only downside is that the event is very popular, and tickets sell quickly, so stay glued to the Home By Midnight Instagram page for updates.

Join a running club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUNVAN® (@runvancanada)

Not everyone loves running, but there’s no doubt that you’re not going to feel so lonely running around the Stanley Park Seawall with a huge group of runners.

RUNVAN offers running clubs around the city, and you’ll likely find one that fits your needs.

Hit up a trivia night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moose’s Down Under (@moosesdownunder)

Moose’s Down Under offers a weekly trivia event. While the pub is Australia-themed, the trivia is not.

But that’s just one of the countless options.

A quick Google search will show you there is no shortage of trivia nights around Vancouver with various themes.

Karaoke at Funky Winker Beans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funky Winker beans (@funkywinkerbeansbar)

There’s never a dull moment during a Funky’s Karaoke experience.

Whether you’re brave enough to hit the stage or are content with just watching people make fools of themselves, it’s a great spot to either meet people or simply soak it all in.

It’s got a wide variety of songs to choose from, so if you plan on hitting the stage, you’ll likely find something that suits your tastes.

It’s also a great vibe and friendly community at Funky’s and no one will judge you if you’re out of tune.

Catch an improv show, or take a class

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blind Tiger Comedy (@btcomedy)

Vancouver has a thriving comedy community. With tons of independent, local comedy and improv shows, you could go to a show every night and laugh all by yourself.

If you’re feeling a little more adventurous and want to participate in a class, there are many options. Blind Tiger Comedy is one of those options, offering a range of various courses at different skill levels. You’re destined to meet cool people.

Join a sports league

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Rec (@urbanrec)

While it’s only one of the possible options for finding a team, Urban Rec Vancouver is an excellent resource if you want to get active with other people.

Featuring various sports, including coed leagues, it’s a great way to meet people and stay in shape.

Well, there you have it. There sure is a lot to do for a city hailed as being no fun. Feel free to comment with your suggestions down below.