The loner's guide to Vancouver: Where to mingle if you're single
Whether you’re single or just feeling alone in Vancouver, this guide might have some answers.
In 2021, StatCan suggested that one in 10 people in Canada is always or often lonely.
If you’re one of those people, there are plenty of ways to meet people and make connections around Vancouver.
This is the (not so) definitive loner’s guide to Vancouver.
- You might also like:
- Trivia nights in Vancouver: Best events you need to check out soon
- Some of the world's top digital artists are coming to Vancouver this month
- Eating out doesn’t have to empty your pockets at this trendy Vancouver restaurant
- The 10 best places to have a good cry in Vancouver
Attend a meetup
View this post on Instagram
You might have heard of meetups at some point in your life and while they might seem like a relic of the past, they’re still an excellent tool for finding things to do that are relevant to your interests, no matter how niche you might think those interests are.
For example, if you’re a bookworm, there’s a world book day celebration and book swap coming up later this month, just one of many examples of events you can find through meetup.
Take a cooking class
View this post on Instagram
Whether you’re a foodie or just someone who likes to eat (wait, isn’t that the same thing?), a cooking class is a great way to meet people.
Thankfully, Daily Hive has compiled a list of the best cooking classes around the city that you can gander at.
Remember meetup? That’s also a great way to find cooking classes.
Early birds can have fun too
View this post on Instagram
You might not be able to get out and meet people because you’re hesitant to have late nights, either because you have obligations as a parent or you work early.
Enter Home By Midnight.
Home By Midnight offers not-so-late night dance parties. The only downside is that the event is very popular, and tickets sell quickly, so stay glued to the Home By Midnight Instagram page for updates.
Join a running club
View this post on Instagram
Not everyone loves running, but there’s no doubt that you’re not going to feel so lonely running around the Stanley Park Seawall with a huge group of runners.
RUNVAN offers running clubs around the city, and you’ll likely find one that fits your needs.
Hit up a trivia night
View this post on Instagram
Moose’s Down Under offers a weekly trivia event. While the pub is Australia-themed, the trivia is not.
But that’s just one of the countless options.
A quick Google search will show you there is no shortage of trivia nights around Vancouver with various themes.
Karaoke at Funky Winker Beans
View this post on Instagram
There’s never a dull moment during a Funky’s Karaoke experience.
Whether you’re brave enough to hit the stage or are content with just watching people make fools of themselves, it’s a great spot to either meet people or simply soak it all in.
It’s got a wide variety of songs to choose from, so if you plan on hitting the stage, you’ll likely find something that suits your tastes.
It’s also a great vibe and friendly community at Funky’s and no one will judge you if you’re out of tune.
Catch an improv show, or take a class
View this post on Instagram
Vancouver has a thriving comedy community. With tons of independent, local comedy and improv shows, you could go to a show every night and laugh all by yourself.
If you’re feeling a little more adventurous and want to participate in a class, there are many options. Blind Tiger Comedy is one of those options, offering a range of various courses at different skill levels. You’re destined to meet cool people.
Join a sports league
View this post on Instagram
While it’s only one of the possible options for finding a team, Urban Rec Vancouver is an excellent resource if you want to get active with other people.
Featuring various sports, including coed leagues, it’s a great way to meet people and stay in shape.
Well, there you have it. There sure is a lot to do for a city hailed as being no fun. Feel free to comment with your suggestions down below.