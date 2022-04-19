Loner's guide: Where to mingle if you're single in Vancouver

Vancouver has sometimes been called a lonely city, with some saying it’s a difficult place to make friends. The situation is even worse when you’re single.

The city has unfortunately garnered a reputation as being somewhat unfriendly or snobbish, but even if that is the overarching view of Vancouver, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t places that you can go that are friendly and welcoming.

There are tons of thriving communities within Vancouver that host events and gatherings that are open to the public that are great places to mingle if you’re single.

This is just a small selection of the best places to be if you’re single in Vancouver, whether you want to mingle or be alone.

And no, one of the options isn’t the Vancouver barge.

Catch an improv show, or take a class

You might not know it, but Vancouver has a thriving comedy community. With tons of independent, local comedy and improv shows, you could literally go to a show every night and have a laugh all by yourself.

If you’re feeling a little more adventurous and want to take part in a class, there are tons of options for that too. Blind Tiger Comedy is one of those options, offering a range of various classes at different skill levels.

Attend a meetup

Have you heard of meetup.com? It’s a website where you can either create or join an existing event regarding literally any subject matter.

Just as an example, some of the current meetups available in Vancouver include a video game development meetup, an air pollution meetup, a meetup for people who have Crohn’s, and even a chess and beer meetup.

You’re likely to find something you’re interested in, or even passionate about.

Hit up a trivia night

Moose’s Down Under offers a weekly trivia event. While the pub is Australia-themed, the trivia is not.

But that’s just one of the countless options.

A quick Google search will show you that there is no shortage of trivia nights around Vancouver, with various themes.

If you’re looking for something that has plant-based food options, check out Bad Apple.

Karaoke at Funky Winker Beans

There’s never a dull moment during a Funky’s Karaoke experience.

Whether you’re brave enough to hit the stage, or are content with just watching the talent, it’s a great spot to either meet people or simply soak it all in.

They’ve got a huge variety of songs to choose from, so if you do plan on hitting the stage, you’re likely to find something that suits your tastes.

It’s also a great vibe and friendly community at Funky’s, and no one will judge you if you’re out of tune.

Join a sports league

While it’s only one of the possible options on how to find a team, Urban Rec Vancouver is a great resource if you want to get active with other people.

Featuring a variety of different sports, including coed leagues, it’s a great way to meet people and stay in shape.

Got a pupper? Hit up a dog park

Whether you just wanted some casual company, or are putting your single self back on the Vancouver dating market, your dog might actually be your best friend.

There’s a lot more going on in Vancouver than just what’s on this list, so consider this the first edition of the loner’s guide.

Got a suggestion? Leave it in the comments.