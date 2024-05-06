Following a major cyber attack that had London Drugs stores shutter all locations across the country last week, the company has announced its plans to reopen by Tuesday, with some setbacks.

Forty stores have already opened their doors to the public, and all 79 are expected to reopen by the end of the day on May 7. However, not everything will be back to the way it was before the attack, with some pharmacy services expected to remain unavailable.

“We want to alert pharmacy customers that due to connectivity issues the pharmacy will not be able to fill new prescriptions at this time. As we have communicated over the last few days, our store systems are necessarily complex, as is the need to connect with multiple third-party provider systems, all with different requirements to ensure a smooth and safe reconnection,” reads a press release.

The company says it hopes to fix the remaining issues as soon as possible.

Despite these setbacks, people can expect a return to some regular services for emergency refill prescriptions and other urgent care.