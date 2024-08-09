London Drugs, one of the largest anchor retailers at The Amazing Brentwood mall in Burnaby, is set to move to a new location.

However, it will not be moving far; it is relocating to a different part of the shopping centre.

A spokesperson for London Drugs told Daily Hive Urbanized that the retailer will open within a 23,300 sq ft space at the 2021-built outdoor mall section.

More specifically, it will have a highly visible presence on the main Brentwood Plaza (the main fountain entryway from SkyTrain Brentwood Town Centre Station).

London Drugs’ future replacement unit is located immediately adjacent to the LL Bean outdoor clothing flagship store, and just below Cineplex’s The Rec Room.

London Drugs’ future location at The Amazing Brentwood has been vacant since the complex was first built in 2021, but it was briefly temporarily used in 2023 for the Marvel Avengers STATION experience.

The new London Drugs will open in May 2025, which replaces the existing 29,000 sq ft store location on the other side of the property within the old indoor mall.

The relocation appears to be aligned with the multi-phased redevelopment of the 28-acre mall property, with future phases focusing on the demolition and redevelopment of the entirety of the remaining existing indoor mall, which is visually distinct for its tented white fabric roof.

Shape Properties had previously pondered the idea of retaining and renovating the existing indoor mall, and replacing the fabric roof with a conventional rigid roof. But they have since parted ways with that concept to enable significantly more residential development than originally contemplated.

The developer is looking to amend the 2013-approved mall redevelopment master plan to add 4.67 million of residential uses, with at least 50% — or 2.36 million sq ft — required to be secured purpose-built rental housing. Much of this would be accomplished by demolishing the existing indoor mall.

With at least 4.67 million sq ft in additional strict residential uses, The Amazing Brentwood’s total building floor area upon the full buildout of all phases would grow to at least 12.63 million sq ft, with the additional density achieved by adding additional towers reaching up to 80 storeys in height — taller than the 2021-built Brentwood One and Brentwood Two towers. This floor area includes new replacement retail/restaurant uses and other commercial and service uses.