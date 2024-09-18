Global retailer opening flagship store in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood

A global luggage and carry essentials brand is making its North American debut with the opening of a flagship store in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

LOJEL — a global brand known for luggage, bags and accessories, will be opening in the former location of Bishop’s Restaurant at 2183 West 4th Avenue, which closed in early 2022.

The 1,800-square-foot store will showcase the brand’s full range of products and, according to a release, it will embrace “local surroundings, with immersive design and experiential elements that celebrate local culture and bring real value to the community.”

“Vancouver was a natural choice for LOJEL as we embark on this exciting new chapter,” said Rachel Draper, general manager of LOJEL North America. “The city’s diversity, environmental commitment, and dynamic community align perfectly with our values, and we’re excited to establish LOJEL as a central hub for travellers and locals alike who value sustainability and thoughtful design.”

Other features of the new space include an exterior mural by local artist Amy Flak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amy ! artist 🏳️‍🌈 (@amysaysamy)

In a nod to BC’s forests, Barter Design will also create custom displays made from locally sourced second-growth Western Hemlock from the Sunshine Coast.

LOJEL, which stands for Let Our Journeys Enrich Life, was founded in Japan in 1989 by young entrepreneur Chih Chang Chiang as a user-centric alternative to traditional luggage, with a focus on sustainability without compromising on style or functionality.

Chief Product Officer Kenzo Yoneno says in a release, “Whether it’s a trip to the grocery store, a weekend away in Tofino, or a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list trip, our ultimate goal is to inspire movement within communities and across the globe.”