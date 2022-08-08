HistoryCurated

Ken Schulze/Shutterstock

People are marking a day that lives in pop culture infamy — on August 8, 2004, a tour bus belonging to the Dave Matthews Band dumped 800 pounds of human waste onto a passenger sightseeing boat in Chicago.

When the bus dumped on the Kinzie Street bridge, the waste funnelled through the grates of the bridge and onto the open deck of a tour bus underneath, with more than 100 people onboard, per CBS News.

Ever since the event occurred, it has sent people into a frenzy of questions as to how it could have happened, and how awful it likely was for the people on that sightseeing boat.

People marked the day on Twitter, with it gaining enough traction to become a trending topic on the site Monday morning.

The incident resulted in a flurry of fines, settlements, and donations, with the tour bus driver eventually pleading guilty to dumping the waste, according to BBC News.

It even has its own Wikipedia page dedicated to it, creating that much of an impact on the public.

