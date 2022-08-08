People are marking a day that lives in pop culture infamy — on August 8, 2004, a tour bus belonging to the Dave Matthews Band dumped 800 pounds of human waste onto a passenger sightseeing boat in Chicago.

When the bus dumped on the Kinzie Street bridge, the waste funnelled through the grates of the bridge and onto the open deck of a tour bus underneath, with more than 100 people onboard, per CBS News.

Ever since the event occurred, it has sent people into a frenzy of questions as to how it could have happened, and how awful it likely was for the people on that sightseeing boat.

People marked the day on Twitter, with it gaining enough traction to become a trending topic on the site Monday morning.

Time flies: A child born on the day the Dave Matthews Band tour bus dropped 800 pounds of shit on 120 Chicago River tourists can now legally vote and go to war. pic.twitter.com/ZUX8k8XqpM — Slade (@Slade) August 8, 2022

IT’S DAVE MATTHEWS BAND POOP BUS INCIDENT DAY — pregabalin puuppy.news.cn (@SAMOYEDWAVE) August 8, 2022

Good morning, the Dave Matthews Band’s “Shitter Was Full” moment in downtown Chicago is now a freshman in college https://t.co/fmsVCuIUj6 — Just Plain Tom (@tcopain) August 8, 2022

I know more about this incident than I do about anything else Dave Matthews related https://t.co/UhWtXflnR2 — Alex Goldman (@AGoldmund) August 8, 2022

happy 18 years since the dave matthews band tour bus dumped 800 pounds of shit on a boat full of people<3 — dk on the 1’s and 2’s (@SICKOFTHEHYPE) August 8, 2022

As a native son of #Chicago, I love the city, but there are tragic moments I will never forget: The Superbowl Shuffle, The Bartman Incident, or the time Dave Matthews Band dumped 15 port-o-potties worth of musical festival quality sewage on a tourist boat. https://t.co/o88tSOaiZx — Daniel J. Glenn (@danieljglenn) August 8, 2022

With the sheer number of circumstances that had to perfectly align for Dave Matthews’ bus to dump an inhuman amount of poo on an open-air tour boat as it passed directly under a bridge, how can you not believe in god? — Melissa Turkington (@Leftovers_Movie) August 8, 2022

happy dave matthews band chicago river incident anniversary to those who celebrate — griffin (@shy_hag) August 8, 2022

The incident resulted in a flurry of fines, settlements, and donations, with the tour bus driver eventually pleading guilty to dumping the waste, according to BBC News.

It even has its own Wikipedia page dedicated to it, creating that much of an impact on the public.