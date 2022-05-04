People are having problems buying tickets from Live Nation's $25 concert sale

Live Nation’s $25 concert sale is on now, and people are struggling to grab tickets to see their favourite artists.

From May 4 to 10, the entertainment company is selling tickets for over 3,700 shows for just $25 as part of their annual Concert Week. Concert goers have a chance to see the Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, and more for a steal.

But it seems the week has kicked off with technical issues. Fans have been tweeting at Live Nation, complaining about site crashes and errors.

“It’s not working?” one person said simply.

It’s not working? — shan (@ssoh335) May 4, 2022

Others are saying they just keep getting error messages.

“I don’t know what’s happening, but I’ve tried to buy tickets to one of the shows 4x now, and it keeps giving me an ‘our bad’ error. This is silly,” another person replied to Live Nation.

I don’t know what’s happening, but I’ve tried to buy tickets to one of the shows 4x now, and it keeps giving me an “our bad” error. This is silly. — Shorey Andrews (@ShorStar) May 4, 2022

Been waiting for 10 minutes for this to load. It finally errored out. pic.twitter.com/VlzBgbq5dc — Joshua (@joshprestridge) May 4, 2022

It’s nice @LiveNation has $25 tickets. But it’s not nice that the server keeps crashing. — dawnschmawn (@dawnschmawn) May 4, 2022

Many are saying they aren’t even seeing a $25 option for some concerts.

The show I want is listed on the concert week page but no $25 tickets showing up?? — Catherine D (@calizamatilda) May 4, 2022

i am looking for backstreet boys concert in vancouver, i do not see an option for that venue… — John Andersen 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@johnnykandersen) May 4, 2022

Are we supposed to put in a code or something? Clicking through the link isn’t bringing up any $25 tickets 🙁 — Vashti (@vashti65) May 4, 2022

I was able to grab tickets to see Haim, but it took multiple refreshes. At one point, I was receiving a message that said the number of tickets in my cart exceeded the limit for the event. The Ticketmaster page states you can buy max eight tickets, and I only had three in my cart.

Others have managed to get tickets, too.

“I think the server is just overloaded right now,” one successful concert goer consoled another.

I’m in Canada and managed to get tickets for a show. I think the server is just overloaded right now. — Viv (@nguyenvivian93) May 4, 2022

Some people have been lucky enough to nab tickets to multiple shows.

Live Nation ticket week is the best 🤙🏻 $25 each for all these, go see some shows pic.twitter.com/A3nOzDhZ5U — Chris Kirk (@sirkirksalot) May 4, 2022

The deal is available for one week only while supplies last, and by the looks of it, supplies could run low real quick.

Ticket sales begin May 4 at 10 am EST/7 am PST and end on May 10. You can buy tickets here and see the extensive list of concerts up for grabs here.

Daily Hive has reached out to Live Nation for comment.