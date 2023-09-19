Little Caesars offering $5 Medium Classic Pizza across Canada tomorrow

Little Caesars, home of the Hot-N-Ready pizza, is bringing back some old-school prices across tomorrow.

Available in-store only, the pizza chain is offering $5 Medium Classic Pizzas to celebrate its annual Customer Appreciation Day.

This deal applies to either Medium Classic Cheese or Pepperoni Pizzas.

“Through our Customer Appreciation Days we want to share our gratitude to the wonderful customers we’ve been serving here in Canada since 1969,” said Toni Ronayne, the managing director for Little Caesars Canada, in a press release.

“We’re honoured to be part of our customers’ birthday parties, Friday movie nights, Tuesday race-to-baseball nights, Wednesday lunches and everything in between for more than five decades.”

“We know Canadians now more than ever are looking for a great deal and Little Caesars provides excellent value with our Classic pizzas, prepared every day with dough made fresh in-store, fresh, never-frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened crushed tomatoes,” Ronayne added.

Go in and take advantage of this hot deal and pizza party like it’s 2009 again!

