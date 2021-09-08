Listeria salad kit recall expanded to more flavours and provinces

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a salad kit recall over concerns that the bagged meals could be contaminated with Listeria.

The agency first issued the recall for Eat Smart brand Asian Sesame flavoured Chopped Salad Kits on August 26, and during its safety investigation it learned more salad kits than originally thought could be contaminated.

Now, CFIA says the contaminated kits were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and possibly nationally.

The recall applies to many different flavours of Curation Foods’ kits, including Asian Sesame, Avocado Cheddar Ranch, Chili-Lime Crunch, Homestyle Ranch, Hot Honey, Mexican Fiesta, Salt and Vinegar, Spicy Sweet Kale, Strawberry Harvest, Sweet Kale, and Thai Chili Mango.

No illnesses associated with the salads have been reported yet, but Listeria bacteria can cause Listeriosis. Symptoms of infection include fever and diarrhea. Health Canada warns that getting sick with Listeriosis during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage.

Anyone who purchased one of the salad kits recently should throw it out or return it to where they purchased it.