The liquidation sale for clothes worn in "Riverdale" draws massive lines in Langley

Today bargain shoppers and fans of the series Riverdale stood in long lines as they were given one last chance to buy clothes and other wardrobe items worn in the hit show filmed in Vancouver.

It was the first day of a two-day liquidation sale in Langley at 20146 100A Avenue.

While the sale started at 10 am and lasted until 5 pm, many waited patiently to find items for men, women, and children.

#riverdale sale! all the 7 seasons clothes. long long line up thou pic.twitter.com/dM5tXtNmXN — Fellow Streamer (@fellow_streamer) August 17, 2023

Tomorrow folks in Metro Vancouver will get another chance to shop from 10 am to 5 pm. Just remember no large purses, jackets, or backpacks are allowed at the sale and neither are baby strollers.

Omg I’d give anything to be at this end of Riverdale warehouse sale 😭 I stopped watching 5 years ago but STILL — amber (@realtommyfury) August 17, 2023

Maynard’s Liquidation Group is hosting the sale and it states that all items are final sale, nor are there refunds or exchanges available.

While an entire catalogue isn’t available, Maynards has listed some items shoppers can expect. Items like winter coats, jackets, jeans, pants, dress shirts, suits, suit jackets, skirts, sweaters, body suits, blouses, thermals, and “so much more!”

Maynards adds that the selection is “high-end” and everything is “priced for immediate liquidation.”

Fans of the hit TV series based on Archie Comics recently bid farewell to their favourite characters.

With files from Amir Ali