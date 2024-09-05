NewsTransportationUrbanized

Major traffic delays after Lions Gate Bridge closed due to police incident

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
Sep 5 2024, 2:48 pm
Major traffic delays after Lions Gate Bridge closed due to police incident
DriveBC | Google Maps

Update: As of 8:10 am Thursday, the Lions Gate Bridge has been reopened.

There are major traffic delays for drivers on the North Shore this morning as the Lions Gate Bridge has been shut down in both directions.

Few details have been released about what is happening on the bridge, but in a post on X, West Vancouver police say drivers should expect significant delays.

A look at the traffic on Google shows major delays along the Upper Levels Highway as drivers reroute to the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge.

Traffic Lions gate

Major delays on the North Shore as the Lions Gate Bridge is shut down (Google Maps)

At this point, there is no expected time of reopening.

DH Vancouver Staff

Daily Hive is staffed by a team of journalists, covering everything from breaking news to lifestyle content. You can reach us at [email protected]

