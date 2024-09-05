Major traffic delays after Lions Gate Bridge closed due to police incident
Update: As of 8:10 am Thursday, the Lions Gate Bridge has been reopened.
There are major traffic delays for drivers on the North Shore this morning as the Lions Gate Bridge has been shut down in both directions.
Few details have been released about what is happening on the bridge, but in a post on X, West Vancouver police say drivers should expect significant delays.
#LionsGateBridge is closed in both directions due to a police incident. Avoid the area. Use #IronWorkersMemorialBridge. Expect significant delays. #westvan #westvancouver #wvpd #NorthVan #Vancouver #BCHwy99
— West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) September 5, 2024
A look at the traffic on Google shows major delays along the Upper Levels Highway as drivers reroute to the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge.
At this point, there is no expected time of reopening.
⛔️#LionsGateBridge Closed in both directions until further notice. #BCHwy99 #Vancouver #WestVan #NorthVan https://t.co/Pok6WsRtky
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 5, 2024
