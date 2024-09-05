Update: As of 8:10 am Thursday, the Lions Gate Bridge has been reopened.

There are major traffic delays for drivers on the North Shore this morning as the Lions Gate Bridge has been shut down in both directions.

Few details have been released about what is happening on the bridge, but in a post on X, West Vancouver police say drivers should expect significant delays.

A look at the traffic on Google shows major delays along the Upper Levels Highway as drivers reroute to the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge.

At this point, there is no expected time of reopening.