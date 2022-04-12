Lions Gate Bridge to close for overnight upgrades starting this month

Upgrades will force the Lions Gate Bridge to close on three consecutive nights later this month for planned system upgrades.

According to a statement from the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the closures are necessary to complete work on counterflow upgrades that begin last summer.

Closures will take place on the following dates and times:

Friday, April 29 from 10 pm to 8 am

Saturday, April 30 from 8 pm to 5 am

Sunday, May 1 from 8 pm to 5 am

The ministry of transportation announced the first part of the system upgrade on May 25, 2021.

“The system improves traffic flow for people travelling between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore,” reads a statement from the ministry. The BC government awarded Paladin Technologies Inc. $4.7 million for the project according to a statement when the upgrade was announced.

This month’s planned upgrades will include an electric system changeover and system testing.

“During these times, the Stanley Park Causeway and the Lions Gate Bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic except emergency vehicles and late-night transit buses during hours when SeaBus is not operating.”

During the daytime on the system changeover weekend, the bridge and causeway will be open to traffic with a partial system counterflow. Every second lane control signal will be used.

Pedestrians and cyclists don’t need to worry, as the east sidewalk on the bridge will remain open.

The ministry notes that on average, 60,000 drivers cross the Lions Gate Bridge every day. The bridge connects the Sea to Sky corridor and the North Shore with the rest of Metro Vancouver.

Major components are going to be replaced during the upgrade “to ensure its long-term reliability.”

“Travellers are asked to watch for and obey construction signs and directions from traffic control personnel while travelling in this area.”