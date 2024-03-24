Canucks have appointment booked to figure out Lindholm injury: report

The Vancouver Canucks are trying to get to the bottom of what is going on with Elias Lindholm.

It hasn’t quite been the start to his Canucks tenure that was expected. The 29-year-old started hot with a pair of goals in his debut but has been relatively quiet since, with just five goals and nine points in his first 22 games in Vancouver.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchett admitted the Swede was banged up last week but that he was going to be able to stay in the lineup. The nature of the injury was not disclosed.

In a new report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on last night’s Saturday Headlines segment, it sounds like the Canucks are taking steps to figure out what exactly Lindholm has been playing through.

“Basically, it’s an injury that is being managed on a day-to-day basis,” said Friedman. “I understand there is an appointment next week where they are going to try to sort this out.

“Right now, Lindholm is playing through it, but hopefully, they will get some clarity on what exactly is bothering him next week so he can get back to full health.”

Wouldn't be the weekend without Saturday Headlines with @FriedgeHNIC 📰 pic.twitter.com/fxp9y3QYBI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 24, 2024

Considering Lindholm hasn’t missed any games while fighting through this injury, it’s safe to assume it shouldn’t be anything too serious. It does, however, beg the question as to why the Canucks are risking their big trade acquisition aggravating something when a playoff spot is all but guaranteed.

Sure, they are fighting for the President’s Trophy, but is that worth the risk of injuring a player they hope will be a big part of a long playoff run? It seems strange, but the reported appointment next week should shed some light on what exactly Lindholm is fighting through.

That trade has had some unexpected early returns for both the Canucks and the Calgary Flames. Andrei Kuzmenko, who went to the Flames in the deal, is keeping pace with Lindholm, scoring five goals and eight points in 16 games.

Lindholm will get some extra runway in the playoffs, but the production has been surprisingly light on the West Coast for the former 40-goal scorer.