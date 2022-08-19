Canadian supermodel and international fashion icon Linda Evangelista is back, and she looks magnificent on the September issue of British Vogue.

Evangelista has had a tremendous career spanning almost 40 years. Born in St. Catharines, Ontario, she signed with Elite Model Management in the ‘80s, and was often featured alongside Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell. She once told Vogue, “We don’t wake up for less than $10,000 a day.”

All that came to a brutal pause for Evangelista, who on September 22, 2021, opened up to her 1.2 million Instagram followers and shared what had really kept her out of the spotlight for the previous five years.

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting which did the opposite of what it promised.”

Evangelista, who has graced more than 700 magazine covers, stated that the procedure had left her “permanently deformed.” She filed a lawsuit of $50 million against the California-based company due to being left unable to work.

Evangelista stated in an exclusive interview with People Magazine that she “wasn’t eating at all. I thought I was losing my mind,” she said.

A doctor diagnosed her with Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), a rare complication of CoolSculpting, which affects less than 1% of clients.

In a social media post last month, Evangelista was “pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case,” and stated that she was looking forward to the next chapter in her life.

The next chapter for the model, it seems, comes in a glorious September issue, styled by editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful. Photographed by Steven Meisel, Evangelista appears to be the supermodel she always was.

Dressed in a coat by Dolce & Gabbana, Evangelista, now 57, speaks openly about aging and why she’s hesitant to make a comeback. “I miss my work so much, but honestly, what can I do? It isn’t going to be easy,” she said to British Vogue.

“You’re not going to see me in a swimsuit, that’s for sure. It’s going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me; without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking…”

A supermodel, changemaker, and activist, Evangelista, who left Canada for New York in ‘84, continued that, after so long in the same place, she feels she needs a change of scenery.