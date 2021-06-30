Fans accuse CN Tower of hopping off Canadiens Stanley Cup bandwagon

Has the CN Tower hopped off the Montreal Canadiens bandwagon?

The tallest building in Canada has been awfully quiet regarding the Stanley Cup Playoffs since lending its support to the Habs on June 8.

Tonight the #CNTower will be lit red, blue, and white for the @CanadiensMTL who will go on to represent Canada's hope for a 2021 @NHL Stanley Cup! pic.twitter.com/cEqsXqBefZ — CN Tower / Tour CN (@TourCNTower) June 8, 2021

The move to light up the iconic Toronto tower in Canadiens colours had Maple Leafs fans rattled, as their historic rival had ousted them from the postseason in the first round.

Following Montreal’s loss in Game 1, the CN Tower appears to have switched allegiances, as it was struck by lightning — caught on camera by David Rhodes below.

On average, the CN Tower gets struck by lightning 75 times per year — but for it to happen after Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Sure, inanimate objects don’t actually have the ability to cheer for hockey teams, but still.

Fans had a good laugh about it.

Uh oh, Habs fans will be mad that the CN Tower is supporting Tampa this round 😬 https://t.co/Aa0zgs2nNm — lindsay🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@LeafsLindsay) June 30, 2021

In case you had any doubt that Toronto is a bandwagon city, the CN Tower has already changed its allegiance from Montreal to Tampa after last night's game https://t.co/imB9ph7Teg — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) June 30, 2021

There was much outrage when the CN Tower was lit up in Habs colours, so now Toronto is supporting Tampa Bay? https://t.co/5BnTyH5hcm — David Brown (@OrbitStudios) June 30, 2021

Lightning striking the CN Tower after it lit up in Habs colours. @TBLightning https://t.co/F6pOZExA3W — Eamon McKay (@elmoten) June 26, 2021

In honour of the Lightning being Canada’s new team we will have lightning strike the CN Tower. Go out and repeat as champs! https://t.co/Z03BLmgh5s — Tohn Javares (@_PyjamaBoy) June 30, 2021