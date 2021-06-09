Leafs fans weren't happy to see the CN Tower lit up in Canadiens colours

The Montreal Canadiens are Toronto’s team — depending on who you ask.

After Montreal swept the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL playoffs just a week after beating the Maple Leafs in seven games, the CN Tower was lit up Tuesday night in Les Habitiants colours: red, white and blue.

Tonight the #CNTower will be lit red, blue, and white for the @CanadiensMTL who will go on to represent Canada's hope for a 2021 @NHL Stanley Cup! pic.twitter.com/cEqsXqBefZ — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) June 8, 2021

Some Canadiens fans, including the official team account, were quick to show their support and appreciation:

Thank you, Toronto, for this amazing show of support for the Habs! We, all of Canada, supported the Raptors when they hit the top. It’s time for Toronto and the rest of Canada to show some love for #Montreal. #GoHabsGo !!! — Dina LaLicata (@DinaOnTheMain) June 9, 2021

Merci! 🔵⚪️🔴 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 9, 2021

Leafs fans, however, weren’t quite as happy about the new lighting fixtures.

the cn tower is dead to me — Juju (@JuIia_Caesar) June 8, 2021

Disgusting — Arjun (@_marlanderthews) June 8, 2021

My love of the CN just died forever. — do it for John #91 (@fuzzbit1) June 9, 2021

This is almost as embarrassing as the Leafs in Game 7s. You don’t support another city’s team when yours is eliminated. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Steph 💙 (@stephtweetsx) June 8, 2021

Some even wanted to escalate the issue to the mayor’s office:

@JohnTory can anything be done about this??? — Brad MacDonald (@ReporterBrad) June 8, 2021



Toronto Mayor John Tory actually responded on Wednesday morning, talking to CP24’s Gurdeep Ahluwalia about his issues with the tower’s colours.

“There should be a full and complete investigation of that,” said Tory, likely a bit tongue-in-cheek. “Clearly there’s something here that needs to be looked into.”