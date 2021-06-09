Leafs fans weren't happy to see the CN Tower lit up in Canadiens colours

SportsHockeyMaple LeafsCanadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are Toronto’s team — depending on who you ask.

After Montreal swept the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL playoffs just a week after beating the Maple Leafs in seven games, the CN Tower was lit up Tuesday night in Les Habitiants colours: red, white and blue.

Some Canadiens fans, including the official team account, were quick to show their support and appreciation:

The CN Tower on Tuesday night/Daily Hive Toronto

Leafs fans, however, weren’t quite as happy about the new lighting fixtures.

Some even wanted to escalate the issue to the mayor’s office:


Toronto Mayor John Tory actually responded on Wednesday morning, talking to CP24’s Gurdeep Ahluwalia about his issues with the tower’s colours.

“There should be a full and complete investigation of that,” said Tory, likely a bit tongue-in-cheek. “Clearly there’s something here that needs to be looked into.”

