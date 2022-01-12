COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated for Omicron: WHO

A World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group says that current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated as Omicron cases continue to climb.

The Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition released a statement on Tuesday detailing their findings and recommendations.

“The composition of current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated, to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against infection and disease by [variants of concern], including Omicron and future variants,” the statement reads.

The body advises that COVID-19 vaccines need to be based on strains that are close to the circulating variant, be more effective in protection against infection to lower community transmission, and produce strong and long-lasting immune responses.

They also reiterated the need for equity in access to vaccines globally.

“A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable,” the body said.

This comes after Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla announced that they’re currently manufacturing a vaccine that targets Omicron, which he says will be ready in March.