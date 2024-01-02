Wayne Gretzky pops in on Canucks practice at Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks had a surprise guest in attendance at Rogers Arena this morning.

Wayne Gretzky was spotted overlooking the Canucks’ optional game-day skate, shown below by Rink Wide’s Jeff Paterson and Randip Janda of Sportsnet 650.

interested observer at #Canucks morning skate. Rick Tocchet’s buddy Wayne Gretzky pic.twitter.com/itOCeu8F6P — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) January 2, 2024

The #Canucks Powerplay Summit at morning skate….featuring Wayne Gretzky pic.twitter.com/tW6ka6wbjc — Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) January 2, 2024

The Great One made the trip up from Seattle, where he was yesterday for the Winter Classic as part of TNT’s broadcast team. Gretzky is a good friend of Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet.

Post-practice, Tocchet joked with reporters that Gretzky would suit up for tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

“He’s PP1 tonight,” Tocchet said. “We’ll see how he does.”

Jokes aside, the Canucks’ power play has struggled of late. Though they currently have the ninth-best power-play percentage (23.6%) in the NHL, since December 1, Vancouver’s play with the man advantage ranks 30th (12.5%).

The power play already runs with a coach-by-committee approach, which includes Henrik and Daniel Sedin, so perhaps Gretzky can get in on today’s meeting.

The Canucks enter 2024 in first place in the Pacific Division, tied with the Vegas Golden Knights in points, but with two games in hand. Vancouver also ranks first in the Western Conference and third in the overall standings, placing behind only the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins.