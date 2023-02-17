A local student is showing off his LEGO skills and they’re impressive.

On Thursday, February 16, TransLink shared on its Buzzer blog about a LEGO enthusiast’s replica buses.

Kai Ang Bowes, a business administration student at Simon Fraser University’s Beedie School of Business, builds realistic buses out of LEGO.

According to Translink, Bowes took the bus with his mom growing up, which in part instilled a “lifelong interest in marketing and transit.”

He has been building 12 buses over the years that he continues to fine-tune and improve with extra details.

“The LEGO buses not only resemble the real-life ones in their livery (paint scheme), but they also feature many of the decals and ads you would find on a real bus,” said TransLink.

“It’s always continual improvement,” said Bowes. “They’re never done being built, but I would like to build a new trolley whenever that comes around in the future.”

One day, he wants to build a new battery-electric bus to add to his collection.

