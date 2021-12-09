

This Vancouver-based coffee and cold brew company aims to highlight people in their community and fuel authentic and genuine experiences.

Legacy Cold Brew sources 100 per cent Arabica beans from their family farms in Guatemala.

Their main product is their cold brew coffee but in addition to that, they also supply ground or unground beans, cold brew concentrate, and custom labeling for their bottles.

They hope to feature “local go-getters” on their bottles to shed light on all the amazing things their community has to offer.

After spending years in the film industry and working in contracting, Herman had the urge to find something that aligned deeper with his passions.

This inspired a trip to Guatemala to visit his grandfather, who is now the face of their bottles. He explored the coffee farms that his family-owned and operated for years before his time and realized he wanted to continue his families lineage and bring the coffee to Canada.

“From there, the idea to highlight and follow local legends began. I realized how important it was to me to uplift my community and not only celebrate my family but also the people who continue pushing the limits of what it means to think outside of the box,” said Herman.

“We knew from the beginning that we didn’t want to create just any coffee business, we had to find a way to pull our branding focus away from the product and on to the people we share it with.”

“We are not just a coffee company, we are a company of the people. We are inspired every day by the people who live as their truest selves and share what they have to offer with the world.”

After countless attempts to create something minimalist, Herman and his team stumbled across the use of semi-translucent labeling.

“This is what visually makes us stand out from other coffee companies today and allows us to feature our local legends in the unique way that we do,” he said.

When asked about his goals, Herman said, “I have come to accept that goals change with time and growth is not linear. As we stand, Legacy’s goal is to grow in order to reach more of our community.”

“We want to be able to empower our local legends and share their stories as we grow our platform.”

He says there are two things that are unique about his business and brand. The first one is their emphasis on the “people rather than the product.”

“Our goal to support, elevate and share our local legends is similar to brands such as Nike or Google but is a new concept for the coffee world,” he said.

The second is the semi-translucent custom labels that give them the power to share these legends right on the product itself.

“As the customer consumes the beverage the imagery slowly appears. We hope to use images of local athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, activists, and beyond to better share their stories. This is also a great way for us to partner with businesses or events such as weddings, birthdays, etc.”

You can reach Legacy through Instagram, email (Legacycoffeecanada.ca), or text (604 834 8925) to order any of our products.