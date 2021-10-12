Hugo's Coffee opens hidden location inside Vancouver's Harbour Centre

Downtown Vancouver has a new spot open this fall where everyone from commuters to students can grab a fresh cup of coffee.

Tucked in the Harbour Centre Food Court across the street from Waterfront Station, Hugo’s Coffee is now open.

Their menu is full of coffee-house classics, pastries, sandwiches, and lattes, including the fall-favourite Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The cafe is committed to improving the community by promoting local, organic, and environmentally conscious products.

Hugo’s Coffee co-owner and co-founder Mark West has more than 30 years’ experience opening and operating coffee shops in Vancouver and around the world.

He said in a release that his team was “proud to open our specialty coffee shop during the pandemic and look forward to a bustling downtown core in the near future.”

West’s business partners are husband and wife duo Christoph and Sonia Koch, whose son Hugo is the namesake and logo inspiration for the shop.

“Hugo was born at the height of the pandemic and as we wondered about how things would unfold, he became the light that pulled us through. It seems only fitting to us that we name this shop after him,” said Christoph Koch in a release.

“His handprints are all over our home, so we figured they should also be all over our business, as you’ll notice from our logo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo’s Coffee (@hugoscoffeevancouver)



They’re now open weekdays inside the Harbour Centre Food Court and opening hours could expand to include the weekend in the future.

Address: Harbour Centre Food Court – 555 West Hastings, Vancouver

Phone: 604-352-6726

