LeBron James' son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest during basketball practice

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is in the hospital recovering after a cardiac arrest.

The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star and one of the most highly recruited players for the incoming NCAA basketball class, James Jr. reportedly collapsed while practicing on Monday at the University of Southern California.

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” a statement posted to the Twitter account of The Athletic’s Shams Charania reads.

Having just completed his senior season at California’s Sierra Canyon school, James Jr. played in the McDonald’s All-American Game as well as being a member of the United States team for the Nike Hoop Summit. James is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft following a season at USC, though the cardiac arrest could put an obvious halt to those plans.

TMZ reports that ” our sources say it was a Code 3 — meaning the ambulance lights and sirens — which signifies the seriousness of the emergency.”

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

There is no update available on James Jr.’s long-term health outlook at this time or his prognosis for returning to the basketball court.