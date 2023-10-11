There's a quaint Bavarian village near Vancouver and it will transport you to Germany

There are so many places to explore in Washington State, including the quaint village of Leavenworth.

The Bavarian village in Chelan County is a year-round tourist attraction and will transport you to small-town Germany — without having to get on a flight.

Here are just a few reasons why you should add the adorable village to your bucket list:

The scenery

Leavenworth is the perfect year-round destination, as every season offers something a little different. Fair warning: it will be hard to put down your camera while walking through the Bavarian village since basically everything is Instagram-worthy.

Depending on the time of year, you might even spot some side-of-the-road goats as you walk into town.

They were super friendly — but hold on to your food as we did see them try to steal some snacks from tourists’ hands!

The eats and drinks

There are so many incredible things to try during your trip — including soft pretzels! A lot of the pretzels sold around the village are actually made by a local bakery and are incredibly delicious. You can get the most delicious fondue with a pretzel at JJ Hills Fresh Grill at Icicle Village Resort. In our opinion, one of the best items on the menu.

You will also be able to find the crispiest schnitzel and other treats around town. As for the drinks, there are tons of spots for cold beers and rich wines. Must-try spots include the Icicle Brewing Company and the Rocky Pond Winery tasting room, where you can try a wine tree.

The cute hotels and resorts

Pretty much all of the buildings in Leavenworth are designed with that signature Bavarian architecture, which makes your stay that much more magical.

There are a number of hotels around the village, including The Bavarian Lodge, which is right across from the main part of the village.

We stayed at the Icicle Village Resort, which follows the same Bavarian theme, and also offers some great perks you won’t get at all the hotels in the area. In addition to cute rooms, they also have a full mini-golf course, two pools, an on-site restaurant and a games room.

You might also like: 7 charming Washington small towns worth a fall road trip

7 weekend getaways near Vancouver that are perfect for fall

Outdoor activities

Staying at the Icicle Village Resort means you are also just a quick walk away from the new Leavenworth Adventure Park where you can take a coaster ride down a mountain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portia Carlson Smith (@girlfriendgetawayguide)

The park also has a rock climbing wall, perfect for kids who need to burn off some energy.

There are a TON of other activities around Leavenworth, truly something for every single season — from hiking and rafting in the warmer months to skiing and skating during the winter.

Leavenworth turns into Christmastown

Every year, Leavenworth transforms into the most magical Christmas village. The “Village of Lights” starts at the end of November and runs until Christmas Eve.

During the festivals, there are tons of holiday-themed events, live music, and, of course, visits from Santa.

If the idea of driving through the mountains in the winter gives you some anxiety, one of the options recommended is to take the Amtrak from Vancouver.

Need a vacation from your vacation?

If you are exhausted after days of eating, drinking and adventuring, why not end your trip at a spa? We decided to drive a couple of hours west after leaving Leavenworth to check out the Salish Lodge and Spa in Snoqualmie after a few days of going WAY over our step goals.

It’s definitely a more upscale destination, but the treatments and access to the soaking pools are incredible. The Spa at Salish Lodge is also award-winning — recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the Top 50 Hotel Spas in the United States.

Do you have a favourite spot you think people should check out in Washington State? Let us know in the comments!

The author of this story was partially hosted by Visit Washington State.