"Plan to leave": Discontent with cost of living in Canada at a fever pitch

The voices of those in Canada who struggle to deal with the cost of living in this country and want to leave are growing louder by the day, and they’re at a fever pitch on social media.

Reddit has become an unofficial headquarters of discontentment about the factors plaguing many young Canadians, including housing affordability, the cost of food—including a subreddit dedicated to Loblaws—and the general cost of living in Canada.

This thread about someone’s plan to leave Canada led to nearly 1,000 comments, with many echoing the original poster’s sentiments and others suggesting they’re on thin ice regarding how much time they’ve got left in Canada.

Redditor KrisKringley shared his issues with Canada, stating they “no longer see this country as a viable place to raise a family or have a place for my kids to grow up and thrive here.”

“Far too expensive and very little opportunity compared to other major countries,” he continued.

While the current federal government has tried to appease Canadian voters, such as with the recent proposal of the Canadian Renters’ Bill of Rights, for some, it sounds too little, too late.

“Many are leaving,” someone responded to the post.

“Left Toronto last year after 30 years born and raised there. You’re making the right decision,” they added.

Some are being slightly more patient.

“I’m holding out until after the next election, we’ll see if things come around, otherwise, might be time to consider a move.”

Compounding the problem is fewer options for places to go, and one Redditor had this to say about where one might end up.

“The States is in turmoil and not any cheaper. A third-world country? And do what? You can’t just up and leave to wherever you want. It’ll cost money to emigrate anywhere worth it. I bet OP is not going anywhere. Just wants to complain.”

At a local level, we’ve done stories about people wanting to leave provinces like BC, the most expensive in Canada for housing, for cheaper spots like Alberta.

Shattered dreams

Various publications and reports, including data from Statistics Canada, have documented that the dream of owning a home in Canada has been shattered.

“Sustained affordability pressures related to shelter, if they persist over the long term, pose substantial risks for socio-economic mobility as it becomes increasingly difficult for young households with fewer resources to achieve important milestones related to financial resiliency, such as purchasing a home” Statistics Canada found.

“In October 2023, people living in a rented dwelling (41.3%) were more likely to be experiencing difficulties meeting their financial needs than homeowners with a mortgage (35.5%) or without a mortgage (20.4%).”

Redditors echoed many of the sentiments around the difficulties regarding shelter in Canada.

“I’ve had two friends move [their] families to Texas and Florida and love it. Twice the house for half the money,” one user said.

A spiking population only worsens matters in a country constrained by housing supply with growing demand.

Where to go?

Many Canadians have elected to re-settle in warmer places like Mexico for many reasons, including cheaper housing or even, in some cases, a better healthcare experience.

One Redditor shared their own experience of moving to Mexico.

“I left at the beginning of 2022 when it felt like the COVID lockdowns would never end. I moved to Mexico and couldn’t be happier to be out of Canada. While Mexico might not be my permanent new home, I will never go back to Canada.”

Someone suggested that there are “lots of Canadians in Costa Rica.”

As mentioned, some in more expensive provinces like BC or Ontario are moving to cheaper provinces. However, even this story revealed that many don’t think moving to Alberta is more affordable in every situation. Some suggested that income taxes, auto insurance, and utilities are higher.

“From someone who pays bills in both provinces, you are bang on. It’s unreal how expensive [Alberta] is today. Unfortunately, die-hard Albertans argue the fact and refuse to accept they are being put through the wringer. People are being misled by cheap housing and propaganda,” someone commented.

Even some who arrive in Canada find life too challenging to warrant staying.

Looking at immigration between 1982 and 2017, Statistics Canada found that “For various reasons, many immigrants decide to emigrate from Canada back to their country of origin or to another country.”

Statistics Canada also found that more than 15% of immigrants left Canada within 20 years of landing.

What about you?

Are you hoping Canada will see significant changes as the next election approaches? Or have you made up your mind to leave because of the cost of living in Canada?

Let us know in the comments.