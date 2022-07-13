SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs sign goaltender Ilya Samsonov

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Jul 13 2022, 3:33 pm
Leafs sign goaltender Ilya Samsonov
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ilya Samsonov looks like the missing piece for the Toronto Maple Leafs in net.

The Leafs are set to sign the former Washington Capitals goalie to a contract, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Arthur Staple broke the news:

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman had previously reported that the Leafs were “among teams doing due diligence on Kevin Lankinen and Ilya Samsonov.”

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported the deal at one-year, $1.8 million, which has yet to be officially announced by the Leafs.

The 25-year-old Samsonov has played three seasons for the Capitals, after originally being taken at the 15th overall pick in 2015.

A 6’3″ goaltender out of Russia, he has a record of 52-22-8 with a goals against average of 2.81 and a save percentage of .902 in 89 games.

He was eligible to be a restricted free agent after this season, but the Capitals chose against submitting him for a qualifying offer.

The Leafs will have two new goaltenders next season, after having previously traded for Matt Murray earlier in the week from the Ottawa Senators.

Meanwhile, now-former Leafs goalie Jack Campbell is expected to sign a multi-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, according to multiple reports.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.