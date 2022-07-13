Leafs sign goaltender Ilya Samsonov
Ilya Samsonov looks like the missing piece for the Toronto Maple Leafs in net.
The Leafs are set to sign the former Washington Capitals goalie to a contract, according to multiple reports.
The Athletic’s Arthur Staple broke the news:
Hearing Ilya Samsonov is headed to TOR
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman had previously reported that the Leafs were “among teams doing due diligence on Kevin Lankinen and Ilya Samsonov.”
Goalie market: expecting Campbell (EDM) & Kuemper (WASH). Good time to be a backup/1B also. Word is STL in on Thomas Greiss and SEA on Martin Jones. TOR among teams doing due diligence on Kevin Lankinen and Ilya Samsonov — looking at all goalie options.
Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported the deal at one-year, $1.8 million, which has yet to be officially announced by the Leafs.
Hearing #Leafs have agreed to terms with G Ilya Samsonov on a 1-year, $1.8 million deal.
Toronto has their guy to play alongside Matt Murray in tandem next season.@DailyFaceoff
The 25-year-old Samsonov has played three seasons for the Capitals, after originally being taken at the 15th overall pick in 2015.
A 6’3″ goaltender out of Russia, he has a record of 52-22-8 with a goals against average of 2.81 and a save percentage of .902 in 89 games.
He was eligible to be a restricted free agent after this season, but the Capitals chose against submitting him for a qualifying offer.
Ilya Samsonov has not been tendered a qualifying offer, and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/QySbgTpBhv
The Leafs will have two new goaltenders next season, after having previously traded for Matt Murray earlier in the week from the Ottawa Senators.
Meanwhile, now-former Leafs goalie Jack Campbell is expected to sign a multi-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, according to multiple reports.