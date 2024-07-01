Already signing defenceman Chris Tanev to a long-term deal, the Toronto Maple Leafs may strike twice in landing veteran blueliners.

As per a Monday report from TSN’s Darren Dreger, “unless something changes” defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be joining the Leafs once the NHL’s free agency period opens.

Unless something changes expect OEL to help bolster the Leafs blueline as well. https://t.co/bQuYZijybA — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2024

Ekman-Larsson, who will be 33 in a few weeks, is coming off his first Stanley Cup win, logging six points over 24 games in the Panthers’ recent run.

Drafted sixth overall by the Phoenix Coyotes back in 2009, the Swedish d-man logged a career-high 55-point campaign in 2015-2016.

His tenure with the Vancouver Canucks was not as successful, though. The 32-year-old’s massive contract was bought out by the Canucks last June after a disappointing season. He then signed with the Florida, bouncing back with a nine-goal, 32-point campaign.

Following the buyout, the 6-foot-2 defender’s latest contract saw him carry a reasonable $2.25 million cap hit for one season.

He’s not the only Panthers player Toronto is interested in, though.

Another recent report from Dreger revealed that Florida netminder Anthony Stolarz is currently in conversation with three teams, including the Maple Leafs.

The NHL free agency window is set to officially open later today, with contracts officially being announced as of 12 pm ET.