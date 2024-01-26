Leafs stars Morgan Rielly and John Tavares reveal favourite Toronto restaurants
Toronto Maple Leafs players mingled with fans and media on Thursday evening at the Fairmont Royal York for the team’s annual gala, “A Night With Blue & White,” and blogTO caught up with stars John Tavares and Morgan Rielly to ask where players dine when off the ice.
Leafs captain John Tavares, or Johnny Toronto, shouted out a few Toronto businesses when asked about his go-to spots to dine in the city — likely aided by his familiarity growing up in the GTA.
Here are John Tavares’ favourite spots in Toronto.
Sotto Sotto
The 33-year-old veteran shouted out the posh dining hotspot on Avenue Road, saying he has “been to Sotto Sotto a bunch of times; it’s obviously great Italian food.”
Antler Kitchen & Bar
The six-time NHL All-Star calls Antler one of his favourites, saying he developed a taste for the controversial restaurant known for shocking vegans with its carnivorous menu.
Brodflour
Tavares impressed blogTO staff with his third pick, saying that heading to “go grab a coffee and eat a baked good at Brodflour is something I always enjoy doing.”
blogTO also asked Morgan Rielly where he dines in the city, and the 29-year-old defenceman shared that he is a big fan of Buca’s King West location, saying, “That’s where I like to go for a nice Italian meal.”
Rielly spoke highly of the restaurant’s downstairs setting, praising its “cozy and nice” atmosphere.
Thursday night’s gala event, presented by Rogers, featured a casino theme, with net proceeds from the event benefiting the MLSE Foundation.
