Leafs' Matthews named 2024 NHL All-Star MVP

In front of his home crowd, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was named MVP of the 2024 All-Star Game.

Matthews, who was the captain of his team, was able to help lead them to a first place finish with a 7-4 win versus Team McDavid. Matthews had two goals and three points in the win while also picking up an assist in his team’s 6-5 win earlier in the day versus Team Hughes.

Many felt that both Mat Barzal and Alex DeBrincat were very deserving of the award, but with the game being played at Scotiabank Arena, there was little question who the MVP would go to if Team Matthews picked up the win.

“Just a special way to cap off the weekend here in Toronto,” Matthews said. “Gotta thank the fans, the organization here, the city, the NHL for putting on a great show for everybody. A lot of fun.”

While Matthews certainly made an impact in each of his team’s victories, there were some other candidates worthy of being named MVP as well in Alex DeBrincat and Mat Barzal. That said, Matthews made it clear afterward that he thought Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg was deserving of the award.

“Filip Forsberg, for me, was a guy I was super excited to be able to see and have on my team,” Matthews said. “Like I said the other night, I thought he was the steal of the draft. He came up pretty big for us today. In my mind, he was the MVP of our team.”

That now wraps up what was an extremely successful All-Star weekend. The NHL couldn’t have asked for much more, as the players appeared to be very engaged and put on a show for all who tuned in.