Fans blast performance of the national anthem at NHL All-Star Game

The 2024 NHL All-Star game has been quite the success so far.

In years past, the All-Star game has produced plenty of cringeworthy moments and often seemed to lack intensity. That hasn’t been the case this year, as players have been far more engaged, making it an exciting event for fans at Scotiabank Arena as well as those watching on TV. That said, many fans shared one complaint ahead of today’s game between Team McDavid and Team Matthews.

.@TheReklaws showed up at the #NHLAllStar game to sing the Canadian national anthem 🎤🎤 pic.twitter.com/ge5uzMOxgO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 3, 2024



Prior to the game getting underway, players lined up for the national anthem, which was performed by the Reklaws. There have been plenty of anthems in the past that have been criticized by fans, and this time around was no different.

Pick a key and stick with it, Hosers. — birdbathbash (@birdbathbash) February 3, 2024

Absolutely terrible! What a disgrace and dishonour to the anthem — Paddy Boland (@Paddy2012B) February 3, 2024

That was the worst performance ever. Cmon TSN. Why post this — Dusty (@CanadianRanger4) February 3, 2024

A little off key?? — 🇮🇱🇺🇦John Tyler (@25JLT) February 3, 2024

The #NHLAllStars and the #MLBAllStarGame organizers should short-list singers who can sing #OCanada really well on a world stage so our national anthem will fill us with 🇨🇦 pride instead of making us cringe.

(Hint: The military singers are usually the best!) — Sandra Watson-Brown (@SandraWB) February 3, 2024

Nails on a Blackboard — Ted Stokes (@etsstokes) February 3, 2024

My ears will never recover from that. pic.twitter.com/jD3uESvyOr — Duchess Of The Burg (@sxwxgirl1) February 3, 2024

That was one of the worst anthems I’ve ever heard. Very disappointing! — Debb Smith (@Gizdex99) February 3, 2024

They’ll let anybody sing nowadays as long as they look good — DaveSensFan (@davesch1959) February 3, 2024

Despite all the criticism, if that is the worst thing people wind up remembering about the All-Star game, the NHL can consider it a successful weekend.