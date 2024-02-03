SportsHockey

Fans blast performance of the national anthem at NHL All-Star Game

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Feb 3 2024, 9:22 pm
Fans blast performance of the national anthem at NHL All-Star Game

The 2024 NHL All-Star game has been quite the success so far.

In years past, the All-Star game has produced plenty of cringeworthy moments and often seemed to lack intensity. That hasn’t been the case this year, as players have been far more engaged, making it an exciting event for fans at Scotiabank Arena as well as those watching on TV. That said, many fans shared one complaint ahead of today’s game between Team McDavid and Team Matthews.


Prior to the game getting underway, players lined up for the national anthem, which was performed by the Reklaws. There have been plenty of anthems in the past that have been criticized by fans, and this time around was no different.

Despite all the criticism, if that is the worst thing people wind up remembering about the All-Star game, the NHL can consider it a successful weekend.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop