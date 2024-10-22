Leafs' Ekman-Larsson fined by NHL for questionable hit

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is taking a bit of a financial hit after delivering a questionable body check in his latest game.

The veteran blueliner made contact with the head of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel during Monday night’s game at Scotiabank Arena. The incident, which took place at 5:32 of the third period, resulted in Ekman-Larsson being assessed a minor penalty for interference.

Guenztel was shaken up by the collision but stayed in the game, finishing with 20:19 of ice time as the Leafs claimed a 5-2 victory.

On Tuesday, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Ekman-Larsson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for the hit. The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Ekman-Larsson, who signed with the Leafs as a free agent over the summer, has never been suspended at the NHL level. Before now, the 33-year-old Swede had only been issued one fine throughout his lengthy career — for a diving/embellishment incident back in 2016.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner has four assists through six games with Toronto this season.

Riding a 4-2-0 record to start the season, the Leafs will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road tonight at 7:30 pm ET.