SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

"Refreshing": Leafs fans loved new Prime Video streaming broadcast

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Oct 22 2024, 3:06 pm
"Refreshing": Leafs fans loved new Prime Video streaming broadcast
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

If the executives at Prime Video were looking to endear themselves to the Toronto Maple Leafs fan base, Monday night’s game appeared to be a smashing success.

While sports fans are often conservative in their viewing habits and not necessarily open to new ways to watch the game, the same can’t be said about the NHL’s new Monday Night Hockey show that saw its first Leafs game on the platform last night.

A poll from The Athletic’s James Mirtle showed that 77% of poll respondents liked the new setup in Toronto’s 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

And the response appeared near-universal, based on what was trending on X about the game.

One prevailing thought was the broadcast team of John Forslund, Jody Shelley, Shane Hnidy, and Thomas Hickey seemed to be more complimentary of Toronto, rather than a perceived distaste for the team that often comes from other broadcasters.

Another common win for the fans was the team’s new Home Ice Access feature, which offered viewers “an opportunity to experience the arena’s sights and sounds before each Prime Monday Night Hockey game, with multiple cameras showing live views inside the building, including the concourse, locker-room level corridors, fan arrivals, and a ‘seat on the glass’ for player warm-ups.”

However, the positive experience wasn’t entirely universal, with a few users reporting a poor picture, though that could be due to a weak internet connection rather than something on Prime’s end.

Last night’s contest is the first of six Leafs regular season games on Prime Video, with Sportsnet Ontario (14 games) and TSN (26 games) splitting the club’s regional broadcasts.

The next game you’ll need a Prime subscription for is next week on October 28, when the Leafs take on the Winnipeg Jets. December 2 (Chicago), January 20 (Tampa Bay), March 3 (San Jose), and March 17 (Calgary) are the remaining Leafs games that will be streaming-only English broadcasts on Prime.

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop