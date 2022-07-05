SportsHockeyCanucks

Leafs hire Canucks' AHL goaltending coach in front-office shakeup

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
Jul 5 2022, 3:23 pm
Abbotsford Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have turned to the Vancouver Canucks for their latest coaching hire.

On Tuesday, the Leafs announced they’d brought in goalie coach Curtis Sanford from the Abbotsford Canucks, who had spent his last five seasons as part of Vancouver’s AHL affiliates (that included a three-year tenure with the Utica Comets).

Sanford played six seasons for the Blues, Canucks and Blue Jackets over the span of ten years from 2002 to 2012. He had a record of 47-55-0-15 with a goals-against average of 2.72 and a save percentage of .904 in 144 games.

The Leafs also announced a trio of promotions for their front-office staff, with Hayley Wickenheiser, Darryl Metcalf and Ryan Hardy all being promoted to assistant general manager roles.

The three promotions all seem to mostly be an internal change of title, with perhaps a bit of added responsibility but no significant change of role. It’s the second promotion in as many years for Wickenheiser, who previously served as senior director of player development.

Here are the official titles for the three new AGMs:

  • Wickenheiser: Assistant General Manager, Player Development
  • Hardy: Assistant General Manager, Minor League Operations
  • Metcalf: Assistant General Manager, Hockey Research and Development
