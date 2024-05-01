Linesman accidentally tackles Marchand during wild Leafs-Bruins scrum

Game 5 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins featured plenty of hits and scrums.

But with the tilt tied at one goal apiece, things took a strange turn when a handful of Leafs and Bruins players got into a heated tussle during a third period whistle.

Unsurprisingly, Boston captain Brad Marchand was in the heart of the action, looking to take a run at Toronto winger Pontus Holmberg.

Unfortunately for the feisty forward, he was tackled before getting the chance — by a linesman of all people.

"AND THE REFREES CLOBBER MARCHAND!" pic.twitter.com/4YpexHeNyu — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) May 1, 2024

After hitting the ice, the 35-year-old, who has been a thorn in Toronto’s side all series, was surprised to see a striped jersey looming over him.

Marchand was also visibily upset with the official who disciplined him (and the Leafs forward) with a roughing penalty after the incident.

In all fairness, maybe the linesman should’ve issued himself one too.

With the Leafs winning the game in overtime to extend the series, fans later took to social media to relive the wacky moment through memes.

🚨 THE REF TO BRAD MARCHAND: pic.twitter.com/GGk8vO5ui2 — Bodog (@BodogCA) May 1, 2024

Death of Saint Joseph, by Gioacchino Assereto, mid 17th century, 📸 via @LeafsWave pic.twitter.com/48bCbXWA8m — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) May 1, 2024

While they were hoping to close things out on Tuesday, Marchand, who leads his team with eight points through five games, and the Bruins will travel to Toronto for Game 6 of the best-of-seven on Thursday.

Down 3-2, the Leafs will fight to avoid elimination and push the series to sudden death.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary