Fashion comeback: Le Château returns to brick-and-mortar stores across Canada

Montreal-based fashion brand Le Château is making a comeback.

The iconic Canadian fashion brand will relaunch brick-and-mortar stores across the country while ushering in a new clothing line in 37 new concept Suzy Shier locations throughout Canada.

On April 21, Le Château reopened retail outposts within Suzy Shier locations in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan.

In October 2020, Le Château closed all of its 123 Canadian locations due to “severely impacted” sales resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But everybody loves a comeback.

On its website, Suzy Shier says the new partnership between two iconic Canadian legacy brands will become clients’ “new fashion house for every need and every mood…from head to toe. Suzy by day, Le Chateau by night, all in one place!”

Founded in Montreal in 1959, Le Château sells apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. “Le Chateau has developed a reputation as master dress designers, creating magical dresses for every occasion,” says the Suzy Shier website. “Whether it’s proms or weddings, date nights, special nights, afternoon garden parties or midnight revels, Le Château provides a wide-ranging assortment of beautiful and well-priced dresses for all of life’s special events!”

As part of Le Château’s comeback, it will re-enter Canadian stores will a full spring and summer collection of women’s and men’s special occasion clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Here’s what Le Château’s reopening looks like across Canada: