Fashion comeback: Le Château returns to brick-and-mortar stores across Canada

Apr 27 2022, 1:49 pm
Montreal-based fashion brand Le Château is making a comeback.

The iconic Canadian fashion brand will relaunch brick-and-mortar stores across the country while ushering in a new clothing line in 37 new concept Suzy Shier locations throughout Canada.

On April 21, Le Château reopened retail outposts within Suzy Shier locations in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan.

In October 2020, Le Château closed all of its 123 Canadian locations due to “severely impacted” sales resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But everybody loves a comeback.

On its website, Suzy Shier says the new partnership between two iconic Canadian legacy brands will become clients’ “new fashion house for every need and every mood…from head to toe. Suzy by day, Le Chateau by night, all in one place!”

 

Founded in Montreal in 1959, Le Château sells apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. “Le Chateau has developed a reputation as master dress designers, creating magical dresses for every occasion,” says the Suzy Shier website. “Whether it’s proms or weddings, date nights, special nights, afternoon garden parties or midnight revels, Le Château provides a wide-ranging assortment of beautiful and well-priced dresses for all of life’s special events!”

As part of Le Château’s comeback, it will re-enter Canadian stores will a full spring and summer collection of women’s and men’s special occasion clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Here’s what Le Château’s reopening looks like across Canada:

Store Location City & Province Opening Date
Cross Iron Mills Calgary, AB Now open
West Edmonton Mall Edmonton, AB Now open
Peter Pond Mall Fort Mac, AB Now open
Southcenter Calgary, AB Now open
Bower Place Red Deer, AB Opening soon
Coquitlam Mall Vancouver, BC Now open
Orchard Park Shopping Centre Kelowna, BC Now open
Guildford Surrey, BC Fall 2022
Champlain Place Dieppe, NB Now open
Avalon Mall St. John’s, NF Now open
Mic Mac Mall Halifax, NS Opening soon
Scarborough Town Centre Scarborough, ON Now open
Northgate North Bay, ON Now open
Trinity Commons Brampton, ON Now open
Erin Mills Tc Mississauga, ON Now open
St. Laurent Shopping Centre Ottawa, ON Now open
Vaughan Mills Vaughan, ON Now open
Promenade Shopping Center Thornhill, ON Now open
Orfus Road Toronto, ON Now open
White Oaks London, ON Now open
Oshawa City Center Oshawa, ON Now open
Square One Shopping Centre Mississauga, ON Now open
Conestoga Waterloo, ON Now open
Devonshire Mall Windsor, ON Now open
Cambridge Center Cambridge, ON Now open
Capitale Shopping Center Quebec City, QC Now open
Les Quartes Dix 30 Brossard, QC Now open
Place Rosemère Rosemère, QC Now open
Place Du Royaume Chicoutimi, QC Now open
Carrefour Laval Laval, QC Now open
Carrefour Trois Rivières Trois Rivières, QC Now open
Montréal Eaton Center Montreal, QC Now open
Les Galeries D’anjou Montreal, QC Now open
Carrefour Angrignon Montreal, QC Now open
Carrefour Du Nord  Saint-Jérôme, QC Fall 2022
Promenades Drummondville Drummondville, QC Fall 2022
Midtown Plaza Saskatoon, SK Opening soon

 

