Fashion comeback: Le Château returns to brick-and-mortar stores across Canada
Montreal-based fashion brand Le Château is making a comeback.
The iconic Canadian fashion brand will relaunch brick-and-mortar stores across the country while ushering in a new clothing line in 37 new concept Suzy Shier locations throughout Canada.
On April 21, Le Château reopened retail outposts within Suzy Shier locations in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan.
- You might also like:
- Goal Digger Cosmetics: This beauty company wants to empower women all over the world
- Amazon's new fashion retail store includes a high-tech "magic closet"
- The right fit: Montreal plus-size fashion brand tackles men's body positivity
In October 2020, Le Château closed all of its 123 Canadian locations due to “severely impacted” sales resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But everybody loves a comeback.
On its website, Suzy Shier says the new partnership between two iconic Canadian legacy brands will become clients’ “new fashion house for every need and every mood…from head to toe. Suzy by day, Le Chateau by night, all in one place!”
View this post on Instagram
Founded in Montreal in 1959, Le Château sells apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. “Le Chateau has developed a reputation as master dress designers, creating magical dresses for every occasion,” says the Suzy Shier website. “Whether it’s proms or weddings, date nights, special nights, afternoon garden parties or midnight revels, Le Château provides a wide-ranging assortment of beautiful and well-priced dresses for all of life’s special events!”
As part of Le Château’s comeback, it will re-enter Canadian stores will a full spring and summer collection of women’s and men’s special occasion clothing, shoes, and accessories.
Here’s what Le Château’s reopening looks like across Canada:
|Store Location
|City & Province
|Opening Date
|Cross Iron Mills
|Calgary, AB
|Now open
|West Edmonton Mall
|Edmonton, AB
|Now open
|Peter Pond Mall
|Fort Mac, AB
|Now open
|Southcenter
|Calgary, AB
|Now open
|Bower Place
|Red Deer, AB
|Opening soon
|Coquitlam Mall
|Vancouver, BC
|Now open
|Orchard Park Shopping Centre
|Kelowna, BC
|Now open
|Guildford
|Surrey, BC
|Fall 2022
|Champlain Place
|Dieppe, NB
|Now open
|Avalon Mall
|St. John’s, NF
|Now open
|Mic Mac Mall
|Halifax, NS
|Opening soon
|Scarborough Town Centre
|Scarborough, ON
|Now open
|Northgate
|North Bay, ON
|Now open
|Trinity Commons
|Brampton, ON
|Now open
|Erin Mills Tc
|Mississauga, ON
|Now open
|St. Laurent Shopping Centre
|Ottawa, ON
|Now open
|Vaughan Mills
|Vaughan, ON
|Now open
|Promenade Shopping Center
|Thornhill, ON
|Now open
|Orfus Road
|Toronto, ON
|Now open
|White Oaks
|London, ON
|Now open
|Oshawa City Center
|Oshawa, ON
|Now open
|Square One Shopping Centre
|Mississauga, ON
|Now open
|Conestoga
|Waterloo, ON
|Now open
|Devonshire Mall
|Windsor, ON
|Now open
|Cambridge Center
|Cambridge, ON
|Now open
|Capitale Shopping Center
|Quebec City, QC
|Now open
|Les Quartes Dix 30
|Brossard, QC
|Now open
|Place Rosemère
|Rosemère, QC
|Now open
|Place Du Royaume
|Chicoutimi, QC
|Now open
|Carrefour Laval
|Laval, QC
|Now open
|Carrefour Trois Rivières
|Trois Rivières, QC
|Now open
|Montréal Eaton Center
|Montreal, QC
|Now open
|Les Galeries D’anjou
|Montreal, QC
|Now open
|Carrefour Angrignon
|Montreal, QC
|Now open
|Carrefour Du Nord
|Saint-Jérôme, QC
|Fall 2022
|Promenades Drummondville
|Drummondville, QC
|Fall 2022
|Midtown Plaza
|Saskatoon, SK
|Opening soon