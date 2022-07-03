A Swiss Chalet is temporarily closed due to immediate health hazards
The Swiss Chalet Express on Queen Street East has been closed after it failed its health inspection on Tuesday, June 28.
As of Sunday, July 3, the restaurant located at 2148 Queen Street East is still closed after Toronto Public Health found that”crucial infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation that present an immediate health hazard that cannot be corrected during an inspection.”
As part of the DineSafe Food Safety Inspection and Disclosure Program, there are three types of infractions that cover all requirements under the Ontario Food Premises Regulation.
Inspectors found two crucial infractions, five significant infractions, and three minor infractions. You can see the full results of the report on the Swiss Chalet closed by Toronto Public Health on its website.
Here’s a summary of the infractions:
- Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration
- Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Insects)
- Use food equipment not of a sound and tight construction
- Fail to ensure equipment surface cleaned as necessary
- Fail to remove wastes when necessary to maintain sanitary condition
- Fail to protect against harbouring of pests
- Fail to protect against breeding of pests
- Food premise not maintained to keep food-handling room free from equipment not regularly used
- Food premise not maintained with floors in good repair in food-handling room
- Food premise not maintained with clean floors in food-handling room
When crucial infractions are found, an order to close is often issued because there could be conditions that “endanger food directly” present. In this case, the “Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Insects)” led to the closure order.
- You might also like:
- 33 Toronto restaurants we’ve lost so far in 2022
- Drake crowned the "best restaurant in Toronto" and it's a celeb favourite
- Popular food items at JOEY Restaurants ranked from worst to best
The establishment had passed its last health inspection on July 28, 2021, where they had one or more minor infractions – “food premise not maintained with food handling room in sanitary condition”.
Daily Hive has reached out to Swiss Chalet for a response and will update this story.