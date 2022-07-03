The Swiss Chalet Express on Queen Street East has been closed after it failed its health inspection on Tuesday, June 28.

As of Sunday, July 3, the restaurant located at 2148 Queen Street East is still closed after Toronto Public Health found that”crucial infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation that present an immediate health hazard that cannot be corrected during an inspection.”

As part of the DineSafe Food Safety Inspection and Disclosure Program, there are three types of infractions that cover all requirements under the Ontario Food Premises Regulation.

Inspectors found two crucial infractions, five significant infractions, and three minor infractions. You can see the full results of the report on the Swiss Chalet closed by Toronto Public Health on its website.

Here’s a summary of the infractions:

Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration

Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Insects)

Use food equipment not of a sound and tight construction

Fail to ensure equipment surface cleaned as necessary

Fail to remove wastes when necessary to maintain sanitary condition

Fail to protect against harbouring of pests

Fail to protect against breeding of pests

Food premise not maintained to keep food-handling room free from equipment not regularly used

Food premise not maintained with floors in good repair in food-handling room

Food premise not maintained with clean floors in food-handling room

When crucial infractions are found, an order to close is often issued because there could be conditions that “endanger food directly” present. In this case, the “Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Insects)” led to the closure order.

The establishment had passed its last health inspection on July 28, 2021, where they had one or more minor infractions – “food premise not maintained with food handling room in sanitary condition”.



Daily Hive has reached out to Swiss Chalet for a response and will update this story.