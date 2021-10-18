Latincouver festival showcases the best of Latin music, art, and literature

Latincouver will take place in Vancouver from October 14 to November 2 to commemorate the rich and fascinating Latin American heritage and its influence in BC and Canada. Over the next 20 days, Latincouver will celebrate with a series of interactive events including artists’ performances, art exhibitions, and online workshops.

Latincouver is a non-profit organization that brings together both Latin Americans and Latin enthusiasts living in BC. Showcasing the best of Latin music, art, and literature, along with the diverse culture of Latin America. Latincouver’s aim is to create a modern-day plaza to help professionals and entrepreneurs connect and create conversations to help grow their businesses. This vast network can be compared to the public square or, as it is commonly said in Latin America, la plaza. This will be the third consecutive year Latincouver has taken place in Vancouver, with a combination of in-person and online events.

“This year, the festival will host a series of interactive events like the art exhibitions — Perceptions of the Mother Earth and the Altar de Muertos installation; online and in-person workshops including a Flamenco, Tango and Wine in One Night, the Brazilian Experience and the Día de los Muertos Market; and for the first time, a video Mapping in one of the most iconic places in Vancouver,” said Paloma Morales, project coordinator of Latincouver.

Latin music will be represented by an outstanding selection of artists’ performances such as Mariachis Los Dorados, Celso Machado, Forro Du Cana, Daniela Carmona, Matices del Sur, Sambacouver, Mozaico Flamenco, Argentine Tango Lab, and many more.

The Latin American Heritage Month in-person activities will be held in the Ocean Art Works Pavilion and Performance Works in Granville Island. Capacity is limited to 50% and all health and safety protocols will be adhered to in order to ensure a comfortable, safe, and enjoyable environment for everybody.

Latin American Heritage Month is the perfect time to join in honouring the richness and vitality of Latin American culture and heritage. The online events will be available for free on latincouver.ca/lahm

When: October 14 to November 2

Where: Ocean Art Works Pavilion and Performance Works in Granville Island

For more information on Latincouver visit their Facebook or latincouver.ca/lahm/