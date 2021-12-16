Where to buy last-minute holiday gifts in Vancouver

Panic-shopping for last-minute holiday gifts?

Perhaps it’s due to the online retailers’ ongoing shipping delays, or perhaps it’s just good old-fashioned procrastination. Either way, we have you covered. Here’s where to find the perfect present in Metro Vancouver.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Deliver some festive cheer and a pop of colour to any home with the brand-new H for Happy collection from Bed Bath & Beyond. Whimsical pompoms, tassels, stripes and polka dots adorn everything from pillows to shower curtains, adding a modern touch to traditional holiday decor. The store also sells a cornucopia of other great last-minute holiday gifts, such as weighted blankets, luxurious robes, ice cream makers, fondue pots, electric shavers, Bluetooth turntables, candles, games, stuffed toys and pet beds. Plus, for many items, you can order online and pick them up in store in just a few hours.

Smash + Tess

The Vancouver company known for making stylish rompers for the whole fam (and even the family dog) has popped up in Coquitlam Centre for the holiday season. Open until December 31, the Instagram-worthy shop is the very first brick-and-mortar space for Smash + Tess. In it you’ll find Friday Rompers, Romperalls, pieces from the Jillian Harris collaboration and other comfy favourites, along with new limited-edition styles. Sizes range from 3XS to 4X, to celebrate bodies of all shapes. Long live the romper revolution!

Obakki

Purpose-led brand Obakki keeps its focus firmly on sustainability, traceability and ethical production. The Vancouver company partners with artisans around the world who produce handcrafted homewares and lifestyle products. Think stuffed animals from Mexico, pottery from Uganda, woven baskets from Kenya and hand-carved wooden bowls and spoons from Mali. Most people don’t realize that the Obakki office in downtown Vancouver doubles as a showroom, which is open to the public during regular business hours from Monday to Friday.

Little Mountain Holiday Pop-Up Shop

The Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver is home to the Little Mountain Holiday Pop-Up Shop for the second year in a row. At this festive pop-up you’ll find one-of-a-kind products handcrafted by local vendors, with a special focus on creations by women and BIPOC. The carefully curated lineup includes cotton towels by Droplet Home Goods, holiday cards by Paige Jung, jewellery by Amara Blue Designs, candles by Homecoming, ceramics by Lisa Warren and much more.

Saje

Let someone you love experience the physical and psychological benefits of aromatherapy with a sweet-smelling gift from Saje. Best-known for their essential oils and diffusers (which are delightful both aromatically and aesthetically), the company also sells other natural products, including body washes, soaps, body butters and moisturizers.

Granville Island

If supporting local artisans is your shopping priority this year, then this one’s for you. Day vendors have returned to Granville Island (after an absence of almost two years due to the pandemic) for a special holiday pop-up in the Public Market and the Net Loft. Until January 3 you can find jams and nut butters by The Preservatory, gourmet chutneys by Luv the Grub, handcrafted boxes by Woodweaver, whimsical model boats by Plunger Cove, screen prints by Katie & Paul, jewellery by Chi’s Creations, handmade obsidian knives by JJ Stone Craft, and oodles of other thoughtful and unusual last-minute holiday gifts.

Kidsbooks

Struggling to find just the right present for a child or teen? Head to Kidsbooks. The staff truly know their stuff and can offer suggestions for everyone from a teenager who devours books (metaphorically) to a teething toddler who devours them quite literally. Also find a carefully curated selection of titles for adults, along with games, puzzles, toys and more. Curbside pickup is available.

SPUD

Most folks think of SPUD as a convenient and eco-friendly way to get their weekly groceries delivered. SPUD is that, of course, but it also offers a unique service for sending last-minute holiday gifts with its The Night Before program. During Christmas week, you can order local artisan products such as wine, cheese, chocolates, shampoo and conditioner bars, bath salts, and beeswax food wraps and have them delivered with just one day’s notice — for free. The only catch is that the recipient must live in one of SPUD’s delivery areas: Metro Vancouver, southern Vancouver Island, Kelowna, Calgary or Edmonton.

Vancouver Christmas Market

Do your Christmas shopping, sample German treats such as Glühwein (mulled wine) and Spätzle (noodles), and enjoy live entertainment all at the same time at the Vancouver Christmas Market. On until December 24, the outdoor market features vendors selling clothing, jewellery, holiday ornaments, stationery, candles, chocolates, spirits, flavoured nuts—and, of course, German beer steins. Prost!

UNIQLO

If you enjoy the heart-pounding thrill of leaving your shopping until Christmas Eve, and you know someone who’s a fan of Walt Disney’s most beloved character, then you’re in luck. The Monochrome Mickey Mouse Art by Joshua Vides UT collection hits UNIQLO stores across the country on December 24. Pop artist Vides teamed up with UNIQLO to create black-and-white tees and sweatshirts for kids and adults, along with some super cute small plates. If you’d rather not wait until the eleventh hour, UNIQLO also carries slightly-less-last-minute holiday gifts such as cozy down jackets, flannel shirts, fleece-lined pants and wool sweaters.

The Gift Refinery

Every seasonal subscription box from The Gift Refinery delivers six to eight lifestyle products, all made by small Canadian businesses. A few treats in the winter box: lip serum from Evio Beauty, body wash from MIFA, an organic soy candle from AIJA Candle Studio and an alpaca throw from Pokoloko. Partial proceeds go to Noelle’s Gift, which helps provide necessities to vulnerable students in Sarnia, Ontario.

Got Craft?

Showcasing superb independent craft and design, the Got Craft? holiday market returns December 18 and 19 to the Croatian Cultural Centre. Find lovingly crafted products by local vendors such as Bee Kind Wraps, Frayed Macrame, The 6th Scent Candle, Kasama Chocolate, The Nut Merchant, Aiyana Jewelry, Think Soap and The Salt Dispensary.

Ladurée

The Christmas collection from Ladurée features seasonal treats such as macaron boxes and classic Bûche de Noëls. They taste just as good as they look, making them the ideal last-minute holiday gifts for sweet tooths. The popular French patisserie also sells custom hampers overflowing with macarons, tea, jam, honey and more, to please even the pickiest of palates.

Brunette the Label

From “Sleigh all day” to “Wine time” to “You had me at merlot,” the clever quips on Brunette the Label tees and sweatshirts will have you buying an extra one (or several) for yourself. The Vancouver brand also makes joggers, dresses, sleepwear and more. Order online, then during checkout, choose the option to pick up from the showroom on Parker Street.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop has truly mastered the art of the cute gift set. Faves such as shower gels, body scrubs, hand creams and lip butters are packed into festive little pouches or boxes. You’ll find something for every taste at every price point.

Hudson’s Bay

Canada’s oldest company, Hudson’s Bay, is brimming with last-minute holiday gifts, everything from toques and flannel sheets to espresso machines and designer handbags. Make sure to sleuth out some Kuwalla Tee (pronounced qua-li-ty) sweats and tees — the Canadian brand makes practical and durable streetwear that is both comfy and stylish, perfect for keeping cozy at this time of year.

Make

Know someone who’s impossible to buy for? Make has quirky — and downright wacky — gifts for the most challenging folks on your shopping list. Think Ruth Bader Ginsburg prayer candles, “Thanks for All the Orgasms” coffee mugs, Die Hard Christmas sweatshirts, Yoda kitchen towels, “You’re Not a Total Dick” art prints, and face masks adorned with pineapples, rainbows, dinosaurs or Pride flags.

Roots

Born in Toronto almost half a century ago, Roots is practically synonymous with Canadian style. In stores you’ll find a huge assortment of covetable last-minute holiday gifts, including cozy plaid shirts, comfy hoodies, stylish travel bags and gorgeous leather handbags.

Bath & Body Works

Candles, lotions, soaps and hand sanitizers in every scent you can imagine — that’s what Bath & Body Works is known for. The company recently launched its Canadian ecommerce website, so you can spend some time browsing for gift ideas before heading to the nearest store. They sell a huge array of items under $10, perfect for sweet-smelling stocking stuffers.

Legacy Liquor Store

If you’re trying to track down a rare Scotch whiskey, a unique gin or an exquisite British Columbian wine for someone special, head to Legacy Liquor Store in Olympic Village. Vancouver’s largest liquor store has in-house sommeliers, cicerones and spirit specialists to help you find the perfect bottle.

Indigo

Indigo sells books, of course, but also an enormous array of appealing gifts for the whole gang. Find toys, games, puzzles, tree ornaments, pillows, plush throws, coffee mugs, candles, quirky stocking stuffers, and electronics such as cameras and e-readers. Order online, then pick up in store just a few hours later.

Purdys Chocolatier

In 1907, barber-turned-chocolatier Richard Carmon Purdy opened a chocolate shop on Robson Street. The world has changed a lot in the last 114 years, but Purdys Chocolatier is still as sweet as ever. Their handcrafted confections make the perfect last-minute holiday gifts, but be warned: It’s humanly impossible to enter a Purdys shop, face an array of chocolate hedgehogs, truffles, salted caramels and Sweet Georgia Browns, and not pick up an extra treat for yourself (not that we’re judging).

Mountain Equipment Company

Gifts galore for outdoor adventurers fill Mountain Equipment Company. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the beloved Vancouver retailer sells technical outdoor gear for skiing, snowboarding, hiking, running, cycling, climbing, watersports and more, along with travel accessories, clothing and footwear. There’s something for anyone who enjoys working up a sweat — or anyone who just wants to look that way.

Eastside Flea

Community market Eastside Flea bustles with local vendors selling handmade products, artisan foods, vintage clothing, collectibles and more. Their third holiday market for 2021 happens on December 18 and 19 at Eastside Studios, giving you one final chance to pick up last-minute holiday gifts and support local artisans at the same time. The vendors change each time, making return visits highly recommended.