A look at one of the only vegetarian grocery stores in Metro Vancouver



Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.

Based in North Vancouver, Larry’s Market is a healthy grocery store offering free, 60-minute delivery.

Vancity has been supporting people in our communities since 1946. As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Ryan Dennis, co-owner of Larry’s Market, about what makes his vegetarian grocery store so special. Learn more about what Vancity is doing in your community at vancity.com

Ryan Dennis and his wife had always dreamed about opening a healthy grocery store.

When his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer, the two decided to make their dream a reality by opening a vegetarian grocery store in the shipyards district of lower Lonsdale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🥑Larry’s Market | Delivery (@larrysmarkets)

Instead of limiting themselves to a grocery store, Dennis incorporated a cafe into the shop, enlisting chef Brian Skinner of The Acorn, who developed a wonderful vegetarian menu including coffees, matcha drinks, smoothies, kombucha smoothies, wraps, pizzas, burgers, baked goods, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🥑Larry’s Market | Delivery (@larrysmarkets)

Larry’s Market also has an incredible deli, which serves up some vegan foods. Dennis explained that one of their best-selling deli items is a chickpea “tuna” which “intrigues the flexitarians.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🥑Larry’s Market | Delivery (@larrysmarkets)

Dennis isn’t just stopping at one grocery store and cafe, however. He’s hoping to have Larry’s Market on every busy corner in every busy city.

“That means that healthy plant-based food will be accessible everywhere!,” he told Daily Hive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🥑Larry’s Market | Delivery (@larrysmarkets)

Larry’s Market is currently open for in-person shopping, as well as online shopping.

The market also delivers groceries in 60 minutes for shoppers in North and West Vancouver, and in 90 minutes for those in Vancouver. Delivery is always free.

Those interested in visiting Larry’s Market can do so at 140-125 Victory Ship Way in North Vancouver from 6:30 am to 10 pm daily.