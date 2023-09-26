A historic bylaw has been amended in the Township of Langle, which means tattoo parlours are finally allowed to exist.

A 1987 bylaw in Langley prevented tattoo establishments from operating in the town. However, the Langley Township voted 8-1 to amend the bylaw to remove restrictions on tattooing as a personal service for licensed business operations.

This means businesses such as tattoo parlous and beauty salons offering microblading services are now permitted in Langley.

The decision was made at a council meeting on Monday, September 25, and marks the end of the motion set in place earlier this year in March.

Council member Barb Martens could be heard discussing her excitement for the bylaw reversal.

She described a business owner who approached her about how the bylaw affected their service and the clients they were helping.

“There’s a business that had approached me originally that actually was looking at properly and legally doing microblading in our community, which, unfortunately, she couldn’t do under our bylaws that existed,” Martens recounted.

“And 25% of her business is actually going to be giving back to people with medical issues, such as cancer survivors and people who are suffering the effects of chemotherapy, and she will be providing free services of microblading to them, and now she can do so, if it goes ahead, legally and lawfully.”

The amendment marks a change in a 36-year-old bylaw that can now greatly benefit those in the town.

“I’m really appreciative of this,” said Martens.